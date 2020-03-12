Darin Dransfield, CEO of the Franklin County Medical Center, told Preston City officials during their March 9 council meeting that FCMC is ready a possible Corona virus outbreak. The disease was declared a worldwide pandemic on March 9, by the World Health Organization. The good news is that there have been no cases of the virus in Idaho.
The FCMC has “never been more prepared” for a virus said Dransfield. There is one room in the hospital capable of total isolation, and another that can be prepared to be as well, if needed. The staff is up to speed on preparations as well, he said.
In short, the medical community is ready, and if common sense precautions are taken, the community should get through the corona virus outbreak with little difficulty. The preparations and precautions are essentially the same as those used to guard against spreading influenza. The individuals at greatest risk are those aged sixty-five years or older, and those with compromised immune systems.
In other business, the council congratulated the Preston High School basketball team which won the state 4A championship last week.
Mayor Dan Keller then opened a public hearing to amend subdivision ordinance 16:25:060 for the design criteria for drainage swale construction. City Engineer Tyrell Simpson briefed the council on criteria for the swales. He emphasized that the only approved items that can be in the swales is two-inch gravel or turf. The ordinance will apply only to new construction, effective on March 9, 2020. Existing structures and swales are exempt, and are not being held to the new standards. There was no public comment either for or against the proposed ordinance, and the public hearing was closed. The council voted to confirm the ordinance.
There were two new business licenses approved by the council. Red Hat Ventures LLC at 505 S 455 E Smithfield Utah, and Regie Carter at 60 W 800 S. for Regie Ann Photography, were both approved with no comment by the council.
Representatives of both Twin Lakes and Consolidated Irrigation companies addressed the council, and asked for continued financial support for the inspection stations at the reservoirs. They pointed out that the two companies are in the water delivery business, not the recreation business, and if the cost burden gets too great, they would be forced to ban recreational activities at the lakes. They requested $1,500 each from the city, the same as last year.
The council asked the companies if they had explored the introduction of the Red Eared Sunfish (Lepomis microlophus), also known a shellcrackers. The favorite food of the species is Quagga mussels and their close relative, Zebra mussels, which are the reason for the inspection stations. The representatives said that meetings have been scheduled with Idaho Fish & Game to gain clearance for the species introduction. The fish is related to Bluegills, and typically grows to about 10 inches, with a weight of about two pounds maximum. They are considered game fish, and could create a self-sustaining population in the local lakes. The fish is available commercially from fish suppliers in Utah.
The mayor suggested that the request for funds be tabled until the next council meeting.
Police Chief Dan McCammon asked the council to pass a resolution he formulated that would keep individuals from blocking sidewalks with chairs, furniture, ropes, or tape during civic activities such as rodeo week. Mayor Keller asked that the council put off any actions until the city's planning and zoning committee has had a chance to look at the proposal.
He also noted that that his department needs to hire a new officer to fill the position vacated by Officer Carter Knudsen, who is accepting a position with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Councilwoman Allyson Wadsworth was excused for the evening.