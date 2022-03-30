At the March 14 meeting of the Preston City Council, Chris Larsen addressed the council for the public comment thanking the Chamber of Commerce and specifically local businesses for all they bring to the community.
“I had the opportunity to go to the annual Chamber of Commerce dinner,” he said. “It was a fantastic event and had a really good turnout. One thing I came away with from that was the number of wonderful businesses we have in this community. I just want to take a moment to thank all of the business in this town and the things they do for the community. It does not go unnoticed and is very appreciated.”
The consent calendar was approved including a Cut Permit/Encroachment Bond Refund to Brandi Jo Hemmert, 431 E. Eagle Way for $333.50 and a Swale Bond Refund to Tyler Bodily, 155 N. 4th E. in the amount of $2,250.00
Molly Beseris, the new executive director of the Four County Alliance, came before the council to introduce herself and field any questions the council had.
Brook Allen came to update the council on the plans of Direct Communications in the area to provide gigabit services. They wish to present a plan to the city soon concerning upgrades and expansion of their services.
Business licenses were approved for Krista Carlson, 81 S. State (Carlson Counseling), B. Mark Wayne Bowen, 733 E. 8th S. (Galloping Horses Transport) and C. John & Heidi Carter, 3185 E. Glendale Rd. (Atmos Homes).
Easton Fellows spoke on the efforts of Consolidated Irrigation to keep invasive species out of the reservoirs and requested a donation of $2,500 which is the same as what the city has donated in previous years. The donation was approved unanimously.
Ordinance 2022-4 16.22 concerning minor subdivisions was presented to the council for approval. After much discussion the ordinance was tabled until the next meeting.
Two major changes have been proposed are that any road going through or bordering the subdivision must have improvements which include sewer, water, curb, gutter, sidewalk and road, installed to the back of the parcel by the developer. The other change is in how the approval process is structured. Instead of being approved first by the city engineer, the preliminary and final plat will go to planning and zoning first and if approved the city engineer will look at it and make any recommendations to planning and zoning before they send it to the city council for consideration.
The annual spring clean up was approved for April 11-14 for the south side and April 18-21 for the north. Trees must be cut to 8 feet in length and stacked in the same direction. No large stumps, household trash, tires, batteries, paint, solvents, appliances, mattresses, box springs, furniture or construction debris including concrete, wood, insulation or brick will be accepted. Any items left on the street after clean-up may result in a citation to the property owner.
The city discussed a Memorandum of Understanding with Franklin County allowing the use of designated areas in the city hall building to hold court for up to two years while the courthouse is being remodeled. Some concerns were brought up which will be addressed in a final draft and the MOU was approved unanimously with those revisions.
The repair, upkeep and use of the Bear River Archery building was discussed and the council will look into updating and maintaining that building.
Former Franklin County Commissioner Scott Workman addressed the council with his intent to run for office. With the changes made in redistricting he feels it important to have someone representing this area.
The rec program softball, t-ball and baseball sign-ups are in progress.
The sign grant was awarded to the city to make needed replacements to signs throughout the city. They city did not receive the child pedestrian grant but at this time but hopes some additional funds to the grant program will allow the city to be included.
Increased fuel costs were noted for many departments.
5013 status was granted to the Community Foundation and the city also was awarded a planning grant called “build better broadband” that will access the needs of the city and what options are available with that grant.