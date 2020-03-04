Preston City Council was brought up to speed Monday during its Feb. 24 meeting, on design options for the upcoming wastewater treatment plant design, as well as more routine business.
The council meeting was directed by Allyson Wadsworth, council president. Mayor Dan Keller was away on vacation.
Colter Hollingshead, representing Keller Associates of Pocatello, outlined four options for the mandated rebuild of the city sewer plant. Keller Associates has been studying the city’s needs for the last year to determine the best options for the city to consider.
Regulations mandated by both the state and federal environmental quality organizations, the Dept. of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) require the city to revamp its sewage treatment plant to better control the release of nutrients and chemicals from the treatment plant. The city also wants a facility that will handle expected future growth.
The four members of the council voted to pursue what they felt was the most cost effective of the four options the engineers had presented. It calls for an oxidation ditch, which is the preferred technology both in terms of cost of building and operating the plant. It is also an updated version of the plant’s current system, which takes advantage of the training already invested in city personnel.
An exact cost of the system depends on several variables the city is currently working to determine, such as the purchase of additional land next to the current plant location. The council expects to have that info by the first part of the summer.
The council set March 16, from 7-8 p.m., as time to explain the process in an open town hall meeting to be held in the council room of the city building. The public is encouraged to come.
The council sees the public meetings as an opportunity to answer the questions of city residents regarding the reasons for and methods of building the new sewer plant.
In the council’s Feb. 10 meeting, Wadsworth noted that since the DEQ and EPA have given the city no choice as to whether or not to replace the city’s current sewer plant, it seemed that putting a bond request on the ballot for the public to vote, was a waste of time and money.
“It’s not a choice. We should just move forward,” she said. To do that, the city would request a judicial confirmation — a process in which a district judge determines if a municipal action is necessary. With that, and final numbers, the city would be clear to increase fees for sewer services to help pay for the new sewer plant. The grant process has already begun,” she said.
In other business, the city granted three new business licenses: Scott Palmer for Spit Shine, a car wash located at 596 North State; Gordon Brewster for Prime Shine Commercial Hood Cleaning located at of 279 South 1st West, and April Murray for April’s Wall Covering, located at 2223 South 1600 East.
Wadsworth mentioned that some members of the Festival of Lights Committee were retiring: Matt and Nicole Nielsen and Sharla Thain, and will be replaced by Desiree Sharp and Tanya Ogden.
“We appreciate their service. It’s a busy committee, and the Festival of Lights wouldn’t happen without them. A lot of volunteer works goes into it,” said Wadsworth.
She said with the new ornaments for the tree and park in place, the committee will focus on downtown business and poles this year.
“It means a lot to the community to continue this tradition. I appreciate their willingness to serve,” she said.
Also in the Feb. 10 meeting, the council approved the appointments of four new planning and zoning commission members to fill the positions vacated by Linda Hansen, Brock Alder, Chuck Chesney, whose terms expired and Vern purser who recently resigned. The new members have been appointed on staggered terms so the commission won’t need to fill so many positions at once.
“It’s an unsung and thankless job and we really appreciate their service,” said Mayor Keller.
The new members are Jeff Pope, David Cole, Adrienne Alvey and Bernie Winn. Pope as the commission’s impact zone member, as he lives outside of the city limits, will serve a three year term. Cole will serve a four year term, Alvey a five-year term and Winn a six year term, each of which began Feb. 12.