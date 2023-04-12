Support Local Journalism

At the March 27 Preston City Council meeting, business licenses were granted to Rilee Cole, 81 N. State St. (Esthetics by Rilee), Cole and Nicona Briggs, 280 E. Eagle Way (Briggs Family Trucking), Steven Erickson, 1439 Ranch Loop Rd. (APEX Footings LLC), Crown Utilities, 4457 E. Franklin Rd., Nampa, ID (Crown Utilities) and Brett and Bryan Kendrick, 1514 N. 565 W. Apt 102, Logan, UT (Kendrick Electric Industries LLC).

Scott Madsen proposed the building of a rec center that includes a fieldhouse to avoid the problem of outgrowing a facility before it is even built. The fieldhouse would have restrooms, open turf and open surface areas. He recommends building the facility on the current football practice field and feels it would benefit all sports.


