At the March 27 Preston City Council meeting, business licenses were granted to Rilee Cole, 81 N. State St. (Esthetics by Rilee), Cole and Nicona Briggs, 280 E. Eagle Way (Briggs Family Trucking), Steven Erickson, 1439 Ranch Loop Rd. (APEX Footings LLC), Crown Utilities, 4457 E. Franklin Rd., Nampa, ID (Crown Utilities) and Brett and Bryan Kendrick, 1514 N. 565 W. Apt 102, Logan, UT (Kendrick Electric Industries LLC).
Scott Madsen proposed the building of a rec center that includes a fieldhouse to avoid the problem of outgrowing a facility before it is even built. The fieldhouse would have restrooms, open turf and open surface areas. He recommends building the facility on the current football practice field and feels it would benefit all sports.
Madsen noted that the rec program deserves a director and a building as every sport is growing every year. He committed his resources to finding funding for half of the project, which he estimates would cost about $6 million. During the presentation Madsen showed examples of what he envisions based on other projects he has researched and told the council he was in contact with the builder of one of those projects. Madsen also believes it can be a collaborative effort between the school district, the county and the city. This year’s late spring is just one example of how much school sports would benefit.
Jeff Christensen of Entry Point Systems gave a presentation to the council on the benefits of a city-owned fiber network verses allowing a company to come in and build one. He noted the difference between the goals of the city which serve residents and the goals of the private sector which will build a fiber network if the city does not. Christensen stated that “innovation in networks will provide economic opportunities if city controls it.”
Change order #3 for the Craner Field playground was approved. Because the contractor BCI Burke, Inc. was unable to complete the project in the allotted time, fees were assessed according to the contract. The parties agreed on a settlement which requires a change order to reflect the new cost of approximately $15,000 less. That amount will be rolled over to the walking path which will be installed at Craner Field.
The Fair Housing Proclamation stating that the city will be fair in housing ordinances and policies was approved for the mayor to sign. This is a yearly proclamation and is required of recipients of any CBDG (Community Block Development Grant) such as the one received for the Craner Field playground.
A contract with Safe Pro Play was approved to install pickleball courts in the city park where the tennis courts currently are. Construction is expected to begin June 1.
Jesse King came before the council to discuss options for runoff near his home in the golf course area where flooding is a problem. There was much discussion about what would be effective, what help the city could provide and whether other entities could or should be included in addressing the problem. The city will consider his suggestions but have made no decisions.
In conclusion, the council made the decision to move spring cleanup days for the north side to May 1 and the south side to April 24. This swaps the usual order to give the wetter north side more time to dry out.
