Preston Council holds fast-paced meeting

The October 28 Preston City Council meeting was a fast-paced affair.
The council meetings often run in excess of three hours in length, however, there were only nine items on the agenda, and it turned out that two of them were tabled, pending further information.
Two of the items that are waiting further information and clarification are the proposed land swap, walking path, and fairgrounds projects. A public hearing for the intent to convey property to Franklin County was also on the agenda, but was tabled until the next council meeting.
The first item of business was a discrepancy in the survey regarding Glendale property and water lines. The issue is concerning the survey of the culinary water tanks and associated water lines, and was brought to the council’s attention by Brian Allen, who spoke for himself and Mark Owen. City Engineer Tyrell Simpson was assigned the duty of meeting with Allen to clarify the survey.
Economic Development Manager Shawn Oliverson addressed the council on the status of an incentive letter for a future hotel in the city, which is being written, and clarified with the full support of the council.
The longest discussion of the evening concerned the city resolution requiring swales and swale bonds. There has existed for many years the requirement that swales must be in place and maintained clear of debris within the city. The swales are intended to provide water runoff during times of excessive rain and during snow melt. The enforcement of the resolution has met with various degrees of action over several administrations of city government, and is in the process of presenting a clear policy challenge for the current administration. It will be discussed and codified in the near future, as more empirical data is secured. Engineer Simpson was directed to generate a draft of the parameters’ needed to revise the existing resolution.
The council granted a business license to Shannon Miller to establish her business in the empty Kings Department Store building. Miller has been selling repurposed furniture and lawn fixtures at her home west of the city offices. The business license was granted with the strict provision that no merchandise is to be allowed on the sidewalk or in the parking lot directly behind the rear doors of the shop at any time.
The city council meeting for Nov. 11, was cancelled, due to it being Veterans Day. The next council meeting will be on Nov. 25.