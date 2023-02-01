Councilman Todd Thomas provided the community comment at the Jan. 23 City Council meeting. He singled out the word indivisible in the Pledge of Allegiance and stated that with how divisive things are right now, we need to be the example of unity and to think of that word indivisible when reciting the Pledge.
Much of the remaining time was devoted to a report by Amy Manning representing III-A, the insurance provider for city employees. The report detailed the current state of the III-A, what has changed from the prior year and improvements and programs available to city employees.
In addition to that report, the council heard from Emma Morton, the SICOG community based economic development manager who was introduced by Shawn Oliverson. He noted that the program offered seems to fit well with the collaborative mission between city beautification and economic development to beautify and improve Preston.
The Building Rural Economies program would coordinate with the Community Foundation, businesses and residents to determine the best options for city beautification and development and then work with them to find ways to fund those projects, particularly through grant writing.
A change at the state level by the Idaho Supreme Court necessitated amending the city code concerning juvenile offenses such as truancy, curfew, runaway and incorrigibility or beyond control of the parent. Police Chief Dan McCammon presented Ordinance 2023-1 to amend Title 9, Chapters 3 & 7 P.M.C.which was approved by the council.
Business licenses were approved for Jamie Poppleton (410 E Pioneer Cir) AP Custom Finish Carpentry,
Apex Service Partners (212 Evans St Caldwell ID) Right Now Heating Cooling & Plumbing Inc, Tricia Johnston & Elizabeth Shattuck (615 E 6th S) Beatrice & Co. And Valley Wide (264 South State) Valley Wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.