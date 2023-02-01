Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Councilman Todd Thomas provided the community comment at the Jan. 23 City Council meeting. He singled out the word indivisible in the Pledge of Allegiance and stated that with how divisive things are right now, we need to be the example of unity and to think of that word indivisible when reciting the Pledge.

Much of the remaining time was devoted to a report by Amy Manning representing III-A, the insurance provider for city employees. The report detailed the current state of the III-A, what has changed from the prior year and improvements and programs available to city employees.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.