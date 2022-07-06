At the June 27 Preston City Council meeting, Planning and Zoning Chairman Fred Titensor reported on the work of the Planning and Zoning Commission in updating the subdivision ordinance which he said “hasn’t had major overhaul in about 30 years.”
Their primary focus is on a preliminary requirement that will require studies to determine if the city infrastructure can support the number of homes proposed, specifically concerning water usage, traffic impact and sewer usage. A public hearing is planned for Aug. 13 which will give the community a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed requirement. Other changes are in the works but will be presented at a later date.
Business Licenses were approved for Robert Larsen, 250 E 4th N B6 (Larsen’s Old Fashion Vanilla), Preston Rainey, 88 N 1st W (Photo Tracks LLC), Brad Barrott, 620 Pheasant Ridge Dr. Chubbuck (Big Dog Renewable Energy), Stephan D. Ouert, 429 W 8th S (LazyTheFarmer Lawn Care). The approval was unanimous with Chris Larsen abstaining from the vote on the Larsen vanilla portion.
City Clerk Linda Acock, brought to the council the question of whether to move the July 25 City Council meeting to a different day due to the Pioneer Day holiday. It was decided to hold meetings on the regular schedule in July.