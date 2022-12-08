PHS girls XC honored

Ashley Scott, Bethany Moore, Angelie Scott, Tenley Kirkbride, Oakley Reid, Myah Atchley, Derek Bailey and Councilman Terry Larson.

 Photo courtesy of SHAWN OLIVERSON

The Nov. 28 Preston City Council meeting was a short one. After the prayer and pledge, Chris Larsen gave the community comment describing the success of the Festival of Lights parade and activities leading up to it. He thanked the committee members for their hard work in putting it together and everyone who participated. Mayor Keller added thanks to the Lions Club for sponsoring the free movie and the cleaning of the theater.

After the consent calendar was approved, the council honored the Preston High girls' cross-country team and coaches for winning the state championship for the second consecutive season. Council President Terry Larson presented each with a key to the city and a copy of the Preston Citizen article detailing their win.


