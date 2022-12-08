...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Areas of locally dense freezing fog with visibility below
one-quarter mile at times.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake Plain, adjacent
southern highlands, and Bear Lake region, including but not
limited to Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Rockland, Holbrook,
American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Weston,
Preston, Georgetown, Montpelier, and St. Charles.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost or ice on roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists across the advisory area should remain alert for sudden
drops in visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights if
possible, and utilize painted highway lines if available to help
guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the freezing
fog may also make some road surfaces slick.
&&
Ashley Scott, Bethany Moore, Angelie Scott, Tenley Kirkbride, Oakley Reid, Myah Atchley, Derek Bailey and Councilman Terry Larson.
The Nov. 28 Preston City Council meeting was a short one. After the prayer and pledge, Chris Larsen gave the community comment describing the success of the Festival of Lights parade and activities leading up to it. He thanked the committee members for their hard work in putting it together and everyone who participated. Mayor Keller added thanks to the Lions Club for sponsoring the free movie and the cleaning of the theater.
After the consent calendar was approved, the council honored the Preston High girls' cross-country team and coaches for winning the state championship for the second consecutive season. Council President Terry Larson presented each with a key to the city and a copy of the Preston Citizen article detailing their win.
Next the council approved an amended Resolution #146 to include part-time employees in the 5% pay increase. The part-time employees were already accounted for in the budget numbers but were not specifically included in the original resolution, which this amendment remedies.
Business licenses were approved for Adrian Reynoso Adriano, 250 E 4th N A1 (Extreme Construction), Morris L. Poole, 1340 N 600 E Logan (Poole Orthodontics PC), Jason Petterborg, 2474 E Glendale Rd (Stirrin Dirt Services) and Jess & Julie Anderson, 1600 Center St McCammon (Baconlicious Food Trailer).
The council agreed to cancel their scheduled Dec. 26 meeting due to it being a paid holiday for staff.
Commissioner Swainston then reported on the progress of the courthouse addition/remodel noting that the cement work is finished, rough plumbing is in and walls will be going up soon. Windows should also be arriving soon. Swainston reminded the public that there is a live feed link to the construction on their website.
