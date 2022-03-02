To start the Feb. 14 Preston City Council meeting, Mayor Dan Keller congratulated the Preston girls basketball team on winning the district title. He also noted PHS hosting the district wrestling tournament and wished them luck.
Todd Thomas offered a tribute to Alyson Wadsworth, saying “she was a statesman,” meaning someone who does what they believe is right for the community regardless of whether it is popular.
“Anyone in this community is looking for an example to follow whether you want to run for office or just be on a committee, or be a good citizen, a good mother or friend. I suggest you look at Alyson Wadsworth,” Thomas said. He also suggested that the flagpole they are considering installing on the south end of town be a memorial to her and her years of service.
The council ratified Mayor Keller’s decision to issue a National School Counseling Week Proclamation, which was later read by city clerk Linda Acock. Oakwood Elementary was represented by counselor Ashley Geary and principal Kaylyyn Hamblin, who spoke briefly to the council and answered questions about the counseling program.
Amanda Collins of SICOG came before the council to request a release of funds for the Craner Field project, which was approved. This action allows the project to move forward in requesting and securing bids and they hope to start work as soon as the ground allows. September is the estimated completion date for the entire project.
Business licenses were approved for Austin Brackin/Ezra Roper, 105 East 4th South Preston (Preston Trailer Rental LLC); Matt Redd, 3205 North Main Logan (Red Hat Ventures, Sign Pro) who was reapplying for a lapsed license; Eric Glen Ohling, 713 South 4th East Preston (Ohling Hormone Center); and Kimberly Cannon, 34 South State Preston (Olive & Jo) who already have a business license but wish to move to another location.
Robert Swainston, representing Consolidated Irrigation, came before the council to discuss protecting existing irrigation lines as growth and development move forward in the city. There are many unmarked lines that builders must be aware of so Consolidated wants to be certain they are notified of any developments being considered near irrigation pipelines to avoid damage and facilitate maintenance. The council responded with an action authorizing legal counsel Lyle Fuller and city engineer Tyrell Simpson to pursue improvements to the building permit code ensuring Consolidated is notified.
The council then chose to have Planning and Zoning review the new PUD code regarding the distance required between structures.
Two things of note in the reports from the department heads were some upgrades to the hydro plant and leasing of the last buildable lot in the Industrial Park.