The Preston City Council met on Nov. 8 and Mayor Dan Keller requested Councilman Todd Thomas offer a public comment.
Thomas said that he was “very grateful for the opportunity to continue sitting here. I am quite proud of our city on the voter turnout. It was higher than I thought it would be in an off season and I commend our community for being watchful.”
Mayor Keller honored veterans, saying “This Thursday is Veterans Day and I was over at the courthouse today. I walked by the Veterans Memorial across the street. There are seven pillars with the names of members of our community who have served in armed forces. On behalf of the City Council we just want to say please have a good Veterans Day and we appreciate you, we recognize you and I just wanted to let you know that we are in full support.”
Nathan Claver came before the council to update them on the status of the East Oneida project, specifically the culverts that still need to be addressed. He also answered some of the questions from council members about concerns of property owners.
The council then heard the comment on the proposed compression brake ordinance. The ordinance was unanimously opposed as written due to unenforceability, copyright infringement by using the term “jake brake” and safety concerns if compression brakes were completely prohibited. It was suggested that speed limit reduction could be a better answer.
The council unanimously approved the formation of a community foundation with $1,000 of seed money. The foundation will accept donations for city improvement and will have a board appointed by the city council.
The Transportation Plan was presented by Jeff Sorenson of Keller Associates. This is a document showing the current condition of all transportation needs in the city, including pedestrian and disabled traffic. The report addresses current needs and recommendations for future growth. It was accepted by the council as an official city document.
City Attorney Lyle Fuller informed the council that a tentative settlement has been reached in the opioid litigation lawsuit and asked for a motion to allow the mayor to sign an opt-in agreement so the city can receive their share. The motion was made and carried unanimously.
Business licenses were approved for contractors JHBD LLC, represented by Bryce Goodin, and TNT Hone Innovations LLC, represented by Owen Tapp.
Leah Thompson came before the council to present her ideas for city beautification such as ideas for repairing the main street planters and the use of hanging baskets.
The council heard from Tryel Simpson, city engineer, Blake Atkin representing the Blue Sage development and Fuller about the ongoing drainage concerns. No action was taken as the council did not feel any compelling information was presented that would change their current stance.
Variance applications were approved for TRIIIO Group and Tony Crockett, 385 E. 8th N., and Ben Gochberg, 327 W. Oneida.
Shawn Oliverson invited all to attend a sendoff for Kallie Peck, Miss Teen Idaho, representing Idaho in Miss Teen USA today, Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m.