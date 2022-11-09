Preston’s Oct. 24 City Council meeting focused greatly on water, beginning with Mayor Keller giving a summary of the unfunded state mandate to update Preston’s water treatment plant.
Keller spoke of the requirements, the expectations of the city when the process began and the current status of the project, including the bids the city received that were approximately double the original expectation. He and all of the city council members expressed their concern with the prohibitive cost and are looking for solutions to bring that cost down. They strongly encouraged the public to contact their representatives in the legislature about the issue.
Amanda Collins presented an amendment to the SICOG Professional Servies Agreement to include provisions for the Davis Bacon Act Labor Monitoring.
Colter Hollingshead of Keller Associates gave a summary of the Water Facility Planning Study which was presented to the public in detail at an open house in Preston on Sep. 26. The study gives the city necessary information to determine the water needs of the city and prioritizes them allowing the city to form a plan on how to best meet those needs. A motion to accept the study was made and unanimously approved.
Alexis Beckstead represented the Oneida Stake Academy in asking the council to waive the $5,000 hookup fee for sewer to the Academy building. The council split their vote with Terry Larson and Brent Dodge in favor and Todd Thomas and Chris Larsen against. Mayor Keller broke the tie in favor of waiving the fees.
The final item of business was a discussion with Jean Carter on water issues. She prepared a written statement which she paraphrased to ask why the city was allowing more building when there is a water shortage. The council responded in part that by law they cannot deny building permits if a party has complied with all of the requirements in the city code. They also noted the new code that was recently added requiring a water study by the developer in certain situations which they feel will help address the issue.
