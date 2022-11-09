Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston’s Oct. 24 City Council meeting focused greatly on water, beginning with Mayor Keller giving a summary of the unfunded state mandate to update Preston’s water treatment plant.

Keller spoke of the requirements, the expectations of the city when the process began and the current status of the project, including the bids the city received that were approximately double the original expectation. He and all of the city council members expressed their concern with the prohibitive cost and are looking for solutions to bring that cost down. They strongly encouraged the public to contact their representatives in the legislature about the issue.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.