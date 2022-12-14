During the holiday season, the drive up and down State Street in Preston is creatively festive with the wreaths, trees and light posts bedecked with colorful lights put up and maintained by Preston City employees and businesses.
However, it may not be known that the display at the Preston City Park north of Oneida Street is designed, built, set up, and has been maintained for the last 5 years as part of the Preston Festival of Lights, mostly by just two Preston residents: Eric and Sandy Allred.
In 2017, Allyson Wadsworth, Festival of Lights Chairman at the time, asked Eric if he would take over the project. The Allreds had just been released from a 5-year English teaching mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and were ready for something different they could do together.
“When Eric told me about taking over the display at the park, I felt this would be a great community service opportunity for us as well as something we could do together,” said Sandy, who teaches in the Preston High School special education department.
Five years later, half of the park displays are new.
“We continue to come up with ideas of what Christmas is normally associated with, like the Nativity, yummy treats, fun winter activities, gift giving, and of course lots of lights,” said Eric, who is the electronics and robotics teacher at PHS.
Eric designs and builds the displays, like the merry-go-round and the bicycle.
“It’s fun for me to build new displays and Sandy attaches all the lights. We make a good team,” said Eric. “As Sandy and I work together on the plans, Sandy is the ‘boss’ managing the how, when, and where the displays are set up, keeping everything in order. I’m the fix-it guy.”
Eric said it took him between 4 and 8 hours a piece to wrap lights around each of the large trees this year. But Sandy has been wrapping the lower tree trunks of the larger trees, and the small trees, since they began working in the park.
“She usually puts in more hours than I do,” offered Eric.
There are 14 themed sections in the Preston City Park’s Christmas display, starting with the overhead entry way that was new in 2018. Since then, yearly additions include the Nutcracker scene with a twirling ballerina princess, PHS Star Wars, Candy Land (in the Splash Pad area), the home fireplace, hot cocoa and doughnut, the ice-skating rink with merry-go-round ice skaters, and the North Pole forest. Additionally, a stable for the Nativity scene, cherry blossom trees, and the bike lady have been added.
“I’ve seen people twisting and dancing in the circular display in Candy Land. It’s a fanciful place. I’m happy to be a part of it,” observed Sandy.
Sandy usually starts hanging lights in September, and both Sandy and Eric work Fridays and Saturdays getting everything ready for the Festival of Lights Parade on Thanksgiving weekend. Eric and Sandy create new displays and work together maintaining the rest of the lights all year long.
The thousands of lights use approximately 4,200 watts and are scheduled to go on at 5 p.m. and then to turn off at 11 p.m. During December, the Allreds usually drive by every night to make sure the lights are on and off when they are supposed to be.
Usually on Jan. 1 they start to take the displays down and put them in the Preston City storage building until the following season.
While working at the park, the Allreds have observed the reaction of those who come to see the lights.
“It’s fun to watch the people walk through the park with their kids. Some take photos, slow down driving through, or drive through again. It gives us a great deal of satisfaction,” recalls Eric.
“Preston is a great community to work with. It takes a lot of work and time, but it’s the community service we want and like to do,” said Sandy.
The Allreds have made a list of objects to look for when driving through the park. They suggest to “Take a second drive through the park and see how many of these items you can find,” suggested Eric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.