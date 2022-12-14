Support Local Journalism

During the holiday season, the drive up and down State Street in Preston is creatively festive with the wreaths, trees and light posts bedecked with colorful lights put up and maintained by Preston City employees and businesses.

However, it may not be known that the display at the Preston City Park north of Oneida Street is designed, built, set up, and has been maintained for the last 5 years as part of the Preston Festival of Lights, mostly by just two Preston residents: Eric and Sandy Allred.


