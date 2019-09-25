The Preston cross country teams ran very well at Eagle Island State Park in Boise Sept. 20. Personal and season bests were the norm with everyone improving in some way. They will be in Wellsville at the American Heritage Center for the annual Cache Box meet on Friday, Sept. 27, beginning at 2 p.m.
The Bob Firman Invitational boasts over 5,000 runners from nine different states making it a great place for athletes to test their mettle and see how they measure up.
The varsity boys were up to the challenge and brought home the first-place trophy in the division I race for schools with over 800 in enrollment. Preston was first overall with 120 points followed by Kuna with 150 points, and Farmington took third with 157 points.
Sam Jeppsen led the way finishing second overall with a time of 16:03. Riley Reid was 6th (16:19), Edison Leffler 9th (16:23), Garrett Hale 15th (16:35), Reynger Davidsavor 24th (16:48), Dawson Leffler 29th (16:54), and Josh Harrison 33rd (16:57).
“It was a great race for the boys today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “All seven of our top runners went under 17:00 which are great times. Our pack time was 45 seconds and the boys are really excited to come here against such great competition and run so well. Alex Bustos was the top runner in the JV race with a time of 18:28 for Preston.”
“The Preston girls also showed huge improvements and ran many of their best times of the season,” Jones said. Alyssa Crowther was 27th in the freshman race with a season best 21:10. Mckinley Scott was 37th in the varsity race with a time of 20:47. Harley Larson was 89th (21:44), Rachel Lee 96th (21:55), Summer Roberts 97th (21:57), Emma Johnson 102nd (22:05), and Paige Shumway 174th(23:26). Aftyn Hale was the top JV runner with a time of 23:12.
“The girls were great today. They are really working hard and getting better each week,” said Jones.
On Sept. 19 the Preston girls junior high team won the middle school event where over 77 middle schools were represented. They led with an impressive 44 points ahead of Lone Star’s 123 points and Sage Valley’s 137.
Angelie Scott finished 8th overall 11:41, Elly Jeppsen was 9th (11:42), Myah Atchley was 10th (11:43), Maren Leffler 15th (11:51), Oakley Reid was 24th(12:11), Teneley Kirkbride 41st (12:39), and Ashley Scott 63rd 12:58.
“The girls were fantastic today. It’s great to see them compete so well at such a big meet,” said Caoch Jones.
The junior high boys’ placed sixth as a team in the event. Luke Visser was 5th overall (10:06), Druw Jones 9th (10:18), Jake Schumann 54th (11:34), Rhett Schumann 96th (12:09), and Tavin Rigby 140th (12:31).
“It’s great experience for the kids to compete in a such a big meet,” Jones said.