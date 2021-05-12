The Indians began the battle for a district title at home against Century on May 7, with a win that sent them to Pocatello on May 8, where they lost. This week concludes the 4A District 5 tournament and one team was eliminated on May 10, when Preston and Century met again in Preston.
Game 4 was played on May 11 in Pocatello against the survivor who had to win again to extend their season (score unavailable at press time). A final showdown is scheduled for May 12 at 4 p.m. at the higher seed field if the lower seed prevailed on May 11.
In Pocatello on Saturday Preston struggled to get their bats going in Game 2 of the district tournament. They were able to plate two runs in the fourth inning and both Justin Inglet and Damon Winn doubled in the game.
Meanwhile Pocatello scored three in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third and five in the fifth to win 14- 2 in five innings.
It was not the outcome Preston was hoping for but they remained alive for at least one more game.
The weather looked mild on May 7, but the constant cold wind made Preston’s contest with Century uncomfortable for players and spectators alike in the 4A District 5 opener.
The Indians weren’t complaining though, as they held the Diamondbacks scoreless until the fourth inning and went on to win 6-3 behind the pitching of Chayse Oxborrow. He limited the Diamondbacks to five hits — all singles — and one earned run in his six-plus innings. No. 27 racked up eight strikeouts during the first three frames and finished with 11, vs. two walks. He sat down batters in order in more than one inning.
“I think he was so effective on the mound because we finally got a chance to rest our pitchers,” head coach Kenny Inglet said. “He threw a fantastic game for us.”
Oxborrow also aided his own cause by going 3 for 3 at the plate with one walk, one run and one RBI.
Preston plated five runs in the bottom of the third to put Century in a 6-0 hole. The Indians had four base knocks in the inning, (including a RBI double by Braden Hess, and RBI singles by Oxborrow and Damon Winn) walked twice and took advantage of a D-back error.
Winn finished with two of Preston’s eight hits and Ashton Madsen scored twice for the Indians, who improved to 3-1 against the D-backs this spring.
“Just proud of the boys,” Inglet said. “They played hard and brought good energy, and it was good to see.”