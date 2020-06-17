Craig Haslam opened Preston Drug on May 27, 1980. The day that he opened his pharmacy he proudly filled 50 prescriptions.
On Wednesday, May 27, 2020 he and his team celebrated 40 years of service to the community by inviting the public to stop by the pharmacy and pick up a doughnut at the drive-thru window.
His first employee was JennaVee Jensen, who worked at Preston Drug for many years. Over the years Craig has had many employees, interns, and student shadowers. There is no question the pharmacy is a blessing in his life and the life of his family. He currently has four family members working at the pharmacy along with three other staff.
Along with providing what his patrons call “excellent and thoughtful care,” Craig enjoys bringing beauty to the community. He does this by upkeeping the gardens surrounding the Preston Medical Clinic.
In 2019 Haslam and his wife Janet were named Lamplighter and Queen of Lights in recognition of a long history of community service. Craig is known for his willingness to help anyone in need, even going back to the drug store to meet someone needing a prescription.
Patrons were invited to share their memories and feelings about the pharmacy on the Preston Drug Facebook page.
“Craig brought my medication to me at work once (I work at FCMC) because he knew I was busy and I would not make it over. he also has met me after hours for several home care/ hospice patients in desperate need. I can’t tell you how amazing, and thoughtful he is. I truly admire him and the business he has grown!” wrote Alona Ostler.
“Shadowing Craig in high school is what ultimately convinced me to become a Pharmacist! Congrats on 40 years!!!” wrote Jake Crossley. Toni Shumway echoed that sentiment. “To this day, still the best job I ever had was working there. Congrats Craig!”
“You and your family complete us. Thank you for all you do for our community,” wrote Sandie Budworth Posner.
Jeri Bowman and Eloise King Ogden, and Martha Garcia noted that Craig is friendly, doesn’t forget patron’s names, is easy to deal with and makes them feel like a part of the family. Service at Preston Drug is personalized and “wonderful,” wrote DeAnn Campbell.
“I’ve used Preston Drug for as long as I can remember. Craig is a very knowledgeable pharmacist and the pharmacy staff are always professional. I appreciate that they go above and beyond to help me with my pharmacy need,” wrote Chelsie Kayiki.