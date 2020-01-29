At the recent Preston School Board meeting, Kayla Roberts and Darren Cole, were sworn in and took their seats. The board reorganized, and Brooke Palmer is new board chair, Jody Shumway is vice chair. Joy Christensen is the former board chair.
Once that reorganization was done, Tanner Sharp and Taran Seamons of the Preston Chapter of the Future Farmers of America, requested permission for themselves and just over a dozen FFA members to attend the 2020 World Ag Expo in Tulare, Ca., Feb. 10-15. The event showcases 1,450 exhibitors which display the latest in farm equipment, chemicals, communications and technology on 2.6 million square feet at the center.
Students are paying their own way, and will travel with advisors by van to the event. While there, they will also visit Sunkist orange farms, pistachio and almond farms, and a rose and a grape farm, as well as the Pacific coast. Advisors from West Side High School’s FFA Chapter will also be traveling to the show.
Franklin County native Jed Webster, who works in the Fresno area as the manager on a large farm there, helps arrange tours for youth from his home town, while they are there.
The board was pleased the youth have an opportunity to expand their horizons to agricultural pursuits “they don’t see in Franklin County.”
The board was then apprised of the accomplishments of the Preston Education Foundation, which was organized a couple of years ago to raise support for the people and programs in the district.
To date, the foundation has awarded mini-grants to teachers for a wide variety of activities and materials. Funds for those grants have been raised from a variety of sources, such as a golf tournament and donors.
They have also conducted a “Dollars for Scholars” program that helps provide clothing and school supplies to some appreciative elementary students in the district, said district board member Joy Christensen. She has also helped with the program and has been especially impressed with the gratitude the youth have expressed to the organizers.
The PEF also helped publicized the district’s new “ready for kindergarten” program, which is directed at families with students who are pre-kindergarten age. It’s like professional development for parents, said Superintendent Marc Gee. The foundation has also identified 15 high school-age youth who may benefit from LEAP, a program that partners Hispanic youth with mentors who help them qualify to attend college and find the means to do so.
Leading the PEF has been Julie Westerberg, who took over the position when Carolyn Rounds left to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Greece. It is anticipated that Rounds will return to director’s position when she comes home in April.
Junior high principal, McKay Manley, noted that the sixth graders, who were provided laptop computers at the beginning of the year are adjusting well to their use.
“Its going amazingly smooth,” he said. The students have “stepped up and are taking care of the devices,” he said.
The laptops are assigned to individual students, although they remain at the school. Their teachers direct their use to understand the subject taught within each of the classes.
The English department has adopted a curriculum that is heavily in technology, said Tom Schmidt, vice principal at the junior high. The laptops have helped to address the problem of the district’s aging and highly in-demand computer labs.
Leaders have also realized that a student’s penchant for passing notes has adjust to the materials available to them. Notes passed in classes are now electronic. The school has spent considerable time teaching digital citizenship, said Manly.
School leaders are also enjoying a focus on positive behavior adopted last spring by the district. Called PBIS, the focus is coupled with data collection to help each school in the district identify times and situations that engender breakdowns in positive behavior. So far, the junior high has identified late Wednesday afternoons as a difficult time. Manly suggested that may be because either or both the teachers or students are tired by then.
Russ Lee, principal at Preston High School noted an effort the school has made to identify and support youth who are struggling to get enough to eat at home.
“We have a food pantry for kids that are hungry,” he said. He was impressed that those who have used it have chosen healthy foods over snacks. “It has been really good” for those that have been served through the pantry, said Lee.
Lee noted that tardies have been reduced since the school began locking its doors during class times — an unintended, but positive side-effect of improving security at the school.
The district is working to improve the dissemination of information to parents in regards to post-high school education and training.
“My goal is to find a plan to track positive placement, not just college placement,” said District superintendent Marc Gee. Students involved in trade schools, the military and religious pursuits and college are examples of positive post-high school endeavors the district is preparing students to reach, he said.
District leaders also noted that they will be attending other community organizations to explain the need for a new plant facility levy to help the district continue needed school improvements.