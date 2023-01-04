THAYA GILMORE
Citizen correspondent
In 1945, the Preston Elks Lodge #1670 provided five families in Franklin County with Christmas boxes (called baskets) including food and hygiene items.
In the more than 75 years since, the organization has hit up to as many as 808 families.
“This year we served 760 families with nonperishable items in a large basket and perishable items in a smaller basket,” offered Paul Lazcanotegui, Elks Leading Knight co-chairman with Jackie Andersen, last year’s Exalted Ruler, who spearheads the project.
“This is my 7th year overseeing this project, and when those baskets go out the door to be delivered to so many families in need, the holiday spirit finally sets in for me. I cannot thank our surrounding communities enough for their help and selflessness during this time. It is a lot of work but every second is worth it!” offered Andersen, now PER & East District Drug Awareness Chairman. “It was amazing that it really went so smooth this year with 300 volunteers from youth groups and Elks members who helped put the baskets together.”
Newly appointed in April 2022, the current Elks Exalted Ruler, Michael Oxx, who has been an Elks member for seven years, was over the Christmas Basket project for the first time last year in 2021 as the Leading Knight.
“A special thanks to Jackie Andersen. This project wouldn’t go as smooth without her guidance. We highly appreciate the Elks members, too, who volunteered and gave donations,” said Oxx. “This is the greatest project. I loved doing it. We have a lot of fun doing it.”
The Elks’ goal is to look for ways how best to serve their community by making a significant difference through charitable projects to meet local needs. The yearly Christmas Baskets are just one of the many ways of their service.
Planning and assembling the baskets is an ongoing process throughout the year, starting with contacting the clergy in the various religions and bishops in the many wards in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Soda Springs, Downey, Weston, and in Franklin, Northern Cache, and Caribou Counties who make a list of people who may need help, giving names, addresses, and the number within the household, to put in their order. The Elks also contact all the schools and the health department.
The Elks Lodge starts contacting and collecting for donated items throughout the year. For items not donated, the Elks purchase them with money donated by the communities.
Many community volunteers, including Grace Fellowship youth 6th to 12th graders, LDS Young Men and Young Women youth groups, Franklin County Search & Rescue, and FCMC meet at the Preston Lodge two weeks before Christmas to help assemble baskets and put items into the baskets that are delivered to families.
The baskets were delivered a week before Christmas this year on Saturday, December 17.
“There was a feeling of gratitude and happiness working together pulling items off of the horseshoe conveyor belt set up in the Elks’ Lodge hall filling the boxes. We couldn’t have done it without these volunteers,” said Lazcanotegui. “We’d like to thank all of the Elks members that also came out to help this year.”
