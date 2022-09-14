In commemoration of 9-11, the Preston Elks Lodge held their second annual Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The day’s events started with a parade on a flag-lined State Street from Stokes Marketplace to Preston City Park with veterans riding in a horse drawn wagon with seats, followed by a marching National Guard unit and a single casket draped with a flag in a horse-drawn carriagbe representing the 9-11 victims, along with fire trucks and ambulances.
After the casket was placed on a stand by the pulpit and Andrew Earl played the bagpipes, Michelle McMcNeely, Elks Lodge Chaplain, welcomed the community to the event. The National Anthem was sung by Nick Nielson, a Preston High School graduate, followed by an opening prayer by Andy May.
Michelle shared her personal experience as a New Yorker during 9-11 as well as stories from her family members who also lived in New York at that time.
“It was a beautiful blue sky day and my 40th birthday,” said Michelle. “During the days that followed, I was impressed with the first responders and now 21 years later, we stand together to give tribute to those who died on that day. We need to educate our children in events like today to tell the story of what happened that day and to teach the future generation to never forget 9-11.”
Connie Yearsley, a tribal member of the Sioux Indians addressed the topic of “What roles did the Native Americans have in Pre-and Post 9-11.” She related that the Native Americans at that time were some of the workers who were doing the steel work to keep the skyscraper buildings upright in New York City like the Empire State Building and the Twin Towers.
“They were called Skywalkers as they walked the beams, were courageous and were not afraid,” Yearsley explained. “After 9-11, since they had helped to build the Twin Towers and now they were destroyed, it was hard to see all their work crumbled. Then they helped to clean up the rubble. I’m proud to be a Standing Rock Tribe member. We need to have goodness in our heart for each other. I just wanted to share with you how those men helped to build those tall buildings and proud of what they stood for.”
Michelle presented to Connie a photo of the men sitting on a beam and a replica of the Rock Sioux Tribe Medicine Wheel, a circle of the colors white, yellow, red, and black combined together.
Liam Stagg from the Franklin County School read a “Letter from Emily” giving tribute to first responders. Michelle presented a copy of the letter in a frame to the Franklin County Fire Department members that she had come to the front of the audience in praise for their efforts as first responders.
Scotty Cunningham, a volunteer, gave comments about the post-9-11 effects of the toxin chemical exposure that led to the death off first responders in the line of duty.
Throughout the day music was provided by Nick Nielson, Cache Valley Ball Room Patriotic performance, videos of the 9-11, vendors, a flag retirement ceremony by Ralph West assisted by other veterans, and a raffle drawing from which all proceeds went to the Pocatello Veteran’s Home.
Free hamburgers, chips, baked beans and potato salad were cooked and served by the Elks Lodge members.
Families, friends, and veterans enjoyed the sunny, yet cooler day with a slight breeze in the air as they listened to the program and entertainment. Lisa Shaffer of Preston brought her two great-grandsons who live in Logan to watch the parade.
“The parade was a nice way to show respect for those who died on 9-11 and to honor the veterans,” Shaffer said. “I’m glad I came.”
Louis Mendoza, a veteran who rode in the parade and an Elks Lodge and Lions Club member, summed up the day’s activities.
“I believe that we need to support these type of things in our community so that the history of our heritage gets recorded truthfully, not try to distort it in the schools, so that our future generations know the truth. It was a very good event to help with doing that fact,” Mendoza expressed.