Last weekend, The Preston Area Chamber of Commerce honored the Preston Elks Lodge with a new 2019 Community Impact Award.
The organization was chosen for the new annual award due to the “amount they have contributed to the community and for always looking to serve and keep their contributions local,” said chamber board member Ryan Bodily.
Since it was first organized in the 1940s, the lodge has contributed $8 million to the community.
Members of the lodge serve the community in a variety of ways, from placing 340 flags along Preston’s streets on holidays, conducting proper flag retirements and have placed containers around the area to collect tattered flags for retirement.
They serve about 130 local veterans an appreciation dinner every year and annually prepare hundreds of Christmas baskets for area residents. In addition, the lodge is one of the top donors in the Idaho Elks Food Caravan project.
Recently, the lodge garnered support from the state Elks organization to provide $250,000 to remodel a building on Preston’s State Street into the Franklin County Medical Center’s Sports Medicine, Rehabilitation Center. This building is now busy with activity of physical therapists caring for many patients.
The lodge has also supported the Developmental Disability Agency, local elementary schools with substantial donations to help them accomplish their purposes. Not only have they provided cash donations, but they provide all third graders in 11 area elementary schools, a dictionary to keep. They organize the Elks Hoop Shoot — a basketball foul-shot contest open to all boys and girls ages 8-13.
High school seniors have an opportunity to apply for Elks Scholarships, and Preston area residents enjoy attending the annual demolition derby in June. This is one of the lodge’s main fund-raisers. The lodge also brings a drug awareness trailer to local events in an effort to encourage healthy lifestyles.