It was bound to happen sometime. On Dec. 19, Preston finished the Preston Indian Classic tournament in second place with a 59-73 loss to Sky View, and ending a 27-game winning streak. The Indians will finish out 2020 with two road games in the Boise area. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, they are scheduled to play Vallivue at 7:30 p.m. and then Middleton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Preston cruised to victory in the first game of the annual Preston Indian Classic. A 24-point first quarter by the Indians was nearly as much as Sugar-Salem scored the entire game. The Diggers managed six points in the first quarter and eight in the second.
Preston was just as strong in the second half. Leading 45-14 to start the third, the Indians extended it to 61-21 going into the fourth.
A poor fourth quarter in which they scored just three points did nothing to hurt the Indians who limited Sugar-Salem to five, for a 64-26 victory.
It was a balanced scoring effort for Preston, with 12 points from Brecker Knapp, 10 apiece from Braden Hess and Cole Harris, eight from Tyler Lindhardt and seven from Taite Priestley and Treyger Shumway. Steven Roberts added six and Rhett Larsen one. The surprise of the night was just three points from Gabe Hammons.
In the second game Preston faced Mountain Crest. Again, Preston took an early lead, but it was a much closer game than the first. Preston led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and pushed it to 37-22 at the half on a three-point shot by Cole Harris at the buzzer.
Preston came out strong in the second half scoring seventeen points to make it 54-36. The Indians went on to win it 78-57 for their 27th straight win.
Preston is without the height they have enjoyed in seasons past and it showed in the contest against Sky View who has three players standing over 6’ 4” — the height of the tallest Preston player.
The 73-59 loss was a good learning experience for the Indians who must learn how to win against taller teams to go anywhere this season.
“It was a great experience, you know, and they’re a great basketball team,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “And just that size (is tough to deal with). ... Middleton this year, they have a 6’10” and a 6’7” (kid). We play them next week, so this helped us prepare for that a little bit. But (Sky View’s) a great team, credit to them. But I liked our kids’ effort. We didn’t quit. We kept battling and we dug a hole, but we kept fighting and that showed me a lot.”
The Indians received another strong effort from guard Gabe Hammons, who shook off a rough first half and scored 15 of his 19 points after the break. Hammons went 10 of 12 from the free throw line and has knocked down 35 of his last 39 freebies.
“He’s really taken it on himself to be a leader on our team and score in different ways,” Jones said. “He’s been able to get to the free throw line, he can hit that mid-range (shot) and the 3-pointer, so he’s really improved a lot. Gabe and Cole (Harris), those (two) and Braden, they’re our three captains and they’ll be big for us this year.”
Hess finished with 13 points for Preston, while Harris chipped in with 12.
The Indians were ice cold from the perimeter as they only drained one 3-pointer in the contest. Conversely, the Bobcats buried five treys during the first 10 minutes of action.
“You know, you’ve got to kind of pick your poison (with Sky View),” Jones said. “We tried to take away the inside and they were hitting (outside) shots ... and that’s what good teams do. But we’ll get up tomorrow and we’ll keep getting better.”