The last council meeting of May was a busy one for Preston City.
They approved an Eagle Project for Sam Babb of Scout Troop 30. Babb gave the council a detailed presentation on his plan to put together tables and benches at Craner Park and beautify the area around the flagpole with flowers. The impressed council unanimously approved his plan, especially since it includes handicap-accessible tables and benches.
The City will put monies already budgeted for tables, benches and flowers, towards Babb’s project.
“Thanks and we look forward to this addition to our community,” said Mayor Dan Keller.
The city then agreed to waive fees for the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation to connect the OSA building to the city’s water and sewer system, per the request of the OSAF board chairman, Alexis Beckstead.
Beckstead updated the council on progress being made on the 131-year-old iconic building’s restoration for use.
“There really is an end in sight,” she said, although it isn’t easy for the public to see. “It is impressive what has been done. About $4 million has been spent on getting the building moved, strong and stable,” she said, listing improvements made such as a new roof, completed exterior rock work, a beautiful new front door and the installation of new windows and insulation.
“We want to get at least one floor done (then go from there), so we can hold some fund raisers in the building,” she said. The board intends to begin roughing in plumbing and sewer into the building this summer, she said.
Police officers Nick Hyde and Mo Loveday were applauded for having completed over 560 hours of training, as well as 120 hours of field training in the Preston Police Department to return from POST with their police officer certification.
“We are glad to have them back so we can put them on a schedule and get them working,” said Chief Dan McCammon.
After hearing the plans of an eight-year-old Bailey Payne, who wants to run a dog-washing business, the council offered her the opportunity to utilize a grassy lot next to city offices for her venture.
“I want a cat and I have to pay for the food,” said Bailey. “I need to wash the dogs and the owners have to stay by the dogs, so the dogs don’t get scared,” she said. Bailey’s mother, Rachel Payne thanked the council and said they would discuss the option and get back with the council.
“I commend you on coming to present this,” Council Woman Allyson Wadsworth said. “It can be scary for such a young girl.” She and the other council members encouraged her entrepreneurship, and offered to bring their own pooches for a cleaning.
The council then approved a minor subdivision final plat request from Terry Madsen acting as an agent for Clair Bosen. who has permission to build one house.
The council was informed that Amanda Collins of SEICOG is in the process of writing a $225,000 community development block grant to help the city to put in a playground and walking path at Craner Field. The walking path would be 8’ wide and paved with asphalt to accommodate a variety of walkers, said Councilman Todd Thomas.
Collins felt the city had a good chance of getting the grant as the city has already more than matched more than 100 percent of it with its own funds and in-kind donations.
A business license was approved for Sean Covey to open Broken Horn Ranch, a mobile t-shirt selling company. He has developed a brand to put on t-shirts and wants to sell them locally and for rodeo. The shop will be similar to food trucks in theory, said City Economic Developer Shawn Oliverson.
A license was also approved for Samantha Miner to operate an aesthetition’s office at her home at 241 Park Avenue. The proprietors of these and other local businesses were thanked by Mayor Dan Keller for conducting business within the city’s limits.
The city approved ratification of the Mayor’s signature on a agreement with the developers of Blue Sage Planned Development community to install a 24” storm drain pipe instead of the required 12’ pipe. For the agreement, the city will pay for the extra cost of the pipe. An agreement was also made that for the period of five yeas, if others want to hook into the drain they would pay the developer 10 percent of the cost of the pipe.
The sewer pipe will divert water into Worm Creek upstream from where it has in the past bypassing homes in the area.
“The sump pumps in that neighborhood probably won’t kick on as often now,” said Councilman Thomas.
Local workforce
The council then approved an annual request of $2,000 to help fund the Four County Alliance of Southeast Idaho, or CASI, to help support business in Preston. The request was made by Kathy Ray, who is retiring this fall from the position. She noted the many ways CASI has benefited Preston. In the last year, she directed information for CARES Act funding instructions to Oliverson to be distributed to local businesses.
She noted that the city enjoys a healthy workforce. Unemployment hovers just a little over 3% she said. “You have a lot more diversity in workforce ages (than surrounding counties), so they continue to feed into your workforce needs.” Locally, sales and office administration positions are largest segment of the workforce. They are followed by positions in health care, education then retail.
She noted that the construction and agriculturally-related businesses in town are strong elements in the local economy.
“You have nine business that work in construction, and five in ag engineering and five in agricultural manufacturing. This is nice, because, typically, manufacturing offers a higher wage and benefit package, which helps sustain your community as well as the businesses themselves,” she said. Preston has an “excellent segment of mechanical, civil electrical, electronic biological and computer engineers, which is very helpful as the manufacturing sectors increase.”
“You also have 524 people in the healthcare industry, maybe even larger, which means a thriving hospital and health care segment. Its been fun to watch (the hospital) grow and provide service for the community to not have to go outside of the community to receive.”
She said small businesses (less than 10 employees) make up a majority of businesses in Preston. “There’s really a nice variety” of working opportunities in the area, she said. “Cottage business encourages that growth and spending in the community.”
Ray also noted that unlike surrounding counties, Preston has seen a steady increase in population. “Population is important because that is the future workforce,” she said. “Most people like to work near home.”
Tourism
Ray also told the council that the Asian and European market are “really going to grab hold” of the development of the interpretive center planned for construction by the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation just north of the town’s limits. She facilitated a meeting between them and the Oregon Trail Center in Montpelier to help the tribe get a better idea of what to expect with tourism.
It prompted changes to accommodate tour buses to park and turn around. Both centers are poised to get quite a few tourists on their way to Yellowstone. visitors to Franklin County come largely from the Wasatch Front and Boise, she said.
The Center “will increase the amount of tourism and people coming into Preston as well.”
She also noted the progress made on the Oneida Stake Academy building and introduced them with a consultant to give them ideas to help with its restoration.
“This has been a long process, but for the 16 years I’ve been in this position, seeing what that building first looked liked ... the improvements have been phenomenal. I’ve been amazed what they’ve done,” said Ray
Apprenticeships
Ray said programs are being developed in conjunction with the SEITec to provide apprenticeships for students at the high schools to gain the training they need to succeed after high school. One of those programs, she said is the cosmetology program.
“It’s a great collaborative effort, a great way to introduce young people to cosmetology. These are hands-on programs. She is hoping to develop more apprenticeships through Bridgerland and ISU College of Technology, she said.
Ray suggested to the council that a local representative is needed to serve on the Idaho Community Foundation board that determines grant recipients.
Dog chipping
The council then approved an amendment to the municipal code to require chipping program for dogs deemed vicious. It is an effort to keep them from being brought back into the community. The city already owns equipment needed to chip dogs, or a vet can insert the identification chip under the dog’s skin
“A lot of people choose to have dogs chipped to help get them home (when they are lost),” said McCammon.
Parking
The council then approved a request to re-stripe parking around Preston High School to allow for angle parking. The effort will increase parking paces from about 100 spaces to as many as 240 spaces, calculated Officer Scott Royer, who works with the school for the Preston Police Department.
The plan was created by the city’s engineer, Tyrell Simpson. It was decided Preston School District will provide paint needed for marking the parking spaces and the city will do the striping.
“I think it is a great idea, especially if it ...makes neighbors happier,” said Councilman Thomas. It is expected the re-striping project will be completed by the time school starts again in the fall.
Franklin County Commissioner Robert Swainston requested parking space for employees at the court house to use during the next year, and maybe two years, as the county adds on to and remodels the courthouse. With the passing of the bond election to fund the remodel and addition, the county will be moving utilities and dirt this summer.
Swainston also requested the city to petition the state to put a cross walk between the city and county building, as the road is within city limits.
Finally, he requested the city to follow-up on reports of noxious weeds within the city received by Sid Jensen, who sprays for the weeds in the county.
Public works director John Balls noted that the city has been busy mowing barrow pits and fixing cracks in the the roads. He also reported continued vandalism in the park. His department has replaced 20 sprinklers in the City Park over the last couple of weeks in the Rotary Club’s Shelter area.
He suggested the city take a more aggressive measure to encourage land owners to trim their trees out of the the city roadway. Branches hanging in the roadway prevent the street sweeper in the summer, and snow plows in the winter, from doing their job.
Recreation
The last subject of the evening was a Pitch Hit and Run competition sponsored by the city to be held on June 5. The youth event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Park. Youth can register on the city’s website.
At noon, the same day, the city will celebrate the season opening of the splash pad with local food vendors, a dunk tank and music.