“I was very proud of our effort tonight,” said Craig Cunningham, head coach. “We kept it competitive and our defense really played well overall. They all played their hearts out and I can’t complain about that.”
With the team’s spot on the line to extend their season into the playoffs, Preston started the night off by controlling the game the first quarter after Pocatello fumbled and Preston’s Mason Blad recovered. Pocatello followed up by intercepting a pass and scored on the drive. The tone of the game was set with penalty flags and turnovers on both sides throughout the rest of the game.
Preston’s first touchdown was made Karson Winder and the point after by Parker Cromwell in the second quarter. Pocatello set the score and 7 to 21 for the lead at the half.
Third quarter Preston executed a 7-play drive. One of those passes an impressive 54-yard completion to Kaden Larsen. Preston ended the long drive when the team scored with a completed pass from Owen Judd to Winder once again. Pocatello took advantage of the use of their running back Ryken EchoHawk who has been offered to play for ISU and put two more touchdowns on the board.
Preston’s defense had some impressive stops from Jaxon Merrill, Judd, Winder, Carson Bracken, and Brackin Ward.
“We stepped up on defense,” said Jaxon Merrill. “There are some things we need to fix, but we are getting there.”
“They put me on the d-line for the first time tonight and it was fun to be able to get in there and make some plays,” said Own Judd. “Pocatello is a good team but I’m proud of my team too.”
Back on offense Judd completed to Winder, followed by Ward taking it to the one-yard line and Winder took the ball into the endzone. Pocatello answered back with the final touchdown to end the score 21 to 41 for Pocatello.
“We set up a whole new defense this week and we ran it well for the game,” said Brackin Ward. “There was a lot more opportunities for more tackles as well. They had some good running backs that made us work for it but we all did what we could and worked hard.”
Even with all the heart put into the game the playoff position wasn’t secured for Preston. Preston will host their final game of the season against Snake River on Friday night.
Stats for the night for Pocatello had over 300 yards on their ground game alone, most of those collected by EchoHawk.
Preston’s 72 rushing yards were made by Winder, Judd, and Brackin Ward.
Judd had 18 out 38 pass attempts for a total of 261 yards.
Receiving yards were collected by Kade Lords with 4 catches for 41 yards. Kaden Larsen with 2 catches for 90 yards, Owen Pearson with 2 catches for 27 yards. Karson Winder 9 catches, and Caiden Leetham 1 catch for 8 yards.
Defensive stats were collected by Judd with 4 tackles and a total of 17 yards lost for all the tackles. Lords with 2 tackles, Winder with 10 total tackles, Blad with 2 tackles and fumble recovery. Carson Brackin with 2 tackles and 1 yard lost. Alex Jensen, Parker Bodily, Micah Peery, and Pearson each with one tackle, Jaxon Merrill collected 4 tackles and caused a fumble. Brackin Ward collected 11 tackles.
