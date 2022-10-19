Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

“I was very proud of our effort tonight,” said Craig Cunningham, head coach. “We kept it competitive and our defense really played well overall. They all played their hearts out and I can’t complain about that.”

With the team’s spot on the line to extend their season into the playoffs, Preston started the night off by controlling the game the first quarter after Pocatello fumbled and Preston’s Mason Blad recovered. Pocatello followed up by intercepting a pass and scored on the drive. The tone of the game was set with penalty flags and turnovers on both sides throughout the rest of the game.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.