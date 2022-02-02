The Indians are 0-3 in conference play after losses to Century and Pocatello last week. They travel to Highland tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 2 and host Century for Senior Night on Friday, February 4. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Preston had another shot at Pocatello on Jan. 28 in Pocatello but could not overcome the lead the Thunder built in the second quarter where they outscored the Indians 16-7.
Preston trailed just 9-10 at the end of the first quarter when a three at the buzzer gave Pocatello the lead. That momentum persisted throughout the middle two quarters. A one point deficit widened to 16-25 at the half and 32-45 to start the fourth.
Everything Preston tried in the fourth quarter was answered by Pocatello resulting in a 53-67 loss.
Cam Hobbs contributed 15 points followed by Brecker Knapp with 14, nine from Druw Jones and seven from Steven Roberts.
The Indians traveled to Pocatello on Jan. 26 where they suffered a second district loss, this time to Century. Preston held Isaiah Harwell to 18 points but that was one basket too many.
The Indians played well and the score was tied at the end of the first quarter and at the half but the Diamondbacks gained a three point advantage in the third and in the fourth it was still anyone’s ballgame.
In the final minutes Preston tried to rally but had to foul to get the ball back and ended up losing 43-45.
Druw Jones led the team with 10 points, Brecker Knapp and Will Hamblin added nine apiece.