Like the rest of the spring sports, baseball is off to a rocky start with cancellations due to weather and field conditions dominating the season so far. The Indians were able to play at Canyon Ridge on Mar. 16. They are scheduled to play at Madison on Wednesday, Mar. 22 and Malad on Thursday, Mar. 23 but those games will probably also be canceled or rescheduled. The next scheduled game is at home on Saturday, April 1, against Marsh Valley. If the weather clears up their fields could be ready by then.
In Twin Falls, Preston plated two runs in the first inning for a 2-0 lead but Canyon Ridge answered in the bottom of the second with four of their own. The Indians battled back and tied it 4-4 in the top of the third but to no avail. The Riverhawks scored six times at the bottom of the third and Preston never recovered.
The Indians were able to get one more run in the top of the fifth but Canyon Ridge added four more before the end of the inning and Preston lost 5-14.
