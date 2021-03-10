{div}The Family History Center is resuming family history classes via Zoom, said co-directors, Garth and Gayle Porter. There will be three classes: Beyond Family Search, on Mon., March 15, at 10:30 a.m. and Thurs., March 18, 7 p.m. This class takes a look at the partner websites linked with FamilySearch, third party software (free standing), and how they can help you with genealogy, and the pros and cons of each. The second class focuses on the Family Search App., and will be held Mon., March 22, at 10:30 a.m. and Thurs., March 25, at 7 p.m. It will feature short cuts and tips, and things that can done when not at home. The third class will feature the Memories App on Mon., March 29, at 10:30 a.m.; and Thurs., April 1, at 7 p.m. This app helps with the telling the story of a family’s history. Those interested in these classes should to send their choice of class/classes to the following email: {a rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank” data-auth=”NotApplicable”}prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com{/a} {/div}
