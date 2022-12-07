Support Local Journalism

PRESTON — Hydeaway Wagon Rides in Preston offers an unforgettable Christmas experience that is the perfect weekend family excursion this holiday season. What is now a 15-year tradition, Melissa Ward and Mike Hyde are excited to provide a horse-drawn carriage ride through their farm featuring Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus, and hot cocoa.

“We’ve got lights all throughout our farm, and then out in the back-field we’ve got probably around 100 wooden cartoon characters,” Hyde said.


