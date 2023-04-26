Brian Jensen

Jensen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Brian Jensen, of Preston, was recently elected to serve on the board of directors of Valley Wide Cooperative. Jensen, who was elected by the members in District 3, filled the seat vacated by Richard Nelson, who served on the board for the past six years and did not run for re-election.

Jensen is a full-time farmer and native of Preston where he grows hay, corn, silage and Sudan grass. He also operates a custom farming operation for other area farmers. Up until two years ago, he was also in the dairy business.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.