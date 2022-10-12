Gov. Little with local mayor

Preston Mayor Dan Keller and officials with Franklin County Medical Center pose for a picture with Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week at the Idaho Hospital Association Conference in Sun Valley.

 Photo courtesy of CITY OF PRESTON

Preston Mayor Dan Keller and Franklin County Medical Center CEO Darin Dransfield, as well as others from FCMC traveled to Sun Valley, Idaho Oct. 3-6 for the annual Idaho Hospital Association Conference, where Idaho Gov. Brad Little received the 2021 Idaho Hospital Association Star Garnet Award.

Brian A. Whitlock, IHA President and CEO, recognized Little’s exemplary and inspiring leadership and commended him for his rock-solid support of “our front-line healthcare heroes and his dedication to maintaining hospital capacity throughout the pandemic.”

