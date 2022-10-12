Preston Mayor Dan Keller and Franklin County Medical Center CEO Darin Dransfield, as well as others from FCMC traveled to Sun Valley, Idaho Oct. 3-6 for the annual Idaho Hospital Association Conference, where Idaho Gov. Brad Little received the 2021 Idaho Hospital Association Star Garnet Award.
Brian A. Whitlock, IHA President and CEO, recognized Little’s exemplary and inspiring leadership and commended him for his rock-solid support of “our front-line healthcare heroes and his dedication to maintaining hospital capacity throughout the pandemic.”
IHA describes the Steven A. Millard Star Garnet Award as “the highest honor bestowed upon an individual by the Idaho Hospital Association and recognizes significant career contributions and service to health care institutions and associations. It is presented to an individual who epitomizes the highest levels of excellence and achievement in such a way that others are inspired to excel.”
According to the association, the recipient “shall be an individual whose career achievements in the hospital or health field have provided leadership in health care delivery and service to patients and communities.”
To be eligible for the Steven A. Millard Star Garnet Award, the individual nominee must have exemplified “outstanding leadership in the pursuit of healthcare excellence.”
