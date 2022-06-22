(Left to right) back row: Dylan Wood, Jordan Sorensen, Erwin Jenkins and Taeg Christensen. Middle row: Ty Atkinson, Talon Reese, Jacob Smith, Byce Lee, Steven Roberts, Tegan Zollinger and Jake Schumann. Front row: Maura Atkinson, Alexis Weeks, Addi Carter, Jenna Crossley, Estee Hull and Lucy Zollinger.
The first week of June 17 Preston FFA members, 2 advisors and 1 administrator traveled to the campus of the University of Idaho in Moscow to compete in the State FFA Career Development events. Preston fielded 6 teams as over 1000 FFA members from around Idaho gathered for competition.
Steven Roberts finished off a decorated FFA career by leading the Dairy Cattle Evaluation team to a state championship Roberts placed 4th high individual for his fourth year in a row. Jake Schumann placed 10th other team members were Maura and Ty Atkinson. The Dairy Cattle team will join the Poultry team which won in April to represent Idaho at the National Event this coming October.
The Milk Quality and Products team finished 3rd with Jordan Sorensen 4th and Jenna Crossley 5th high individuals other team members were Taeg Christensen and Jacob Smith.
Jenna Crossley took 1st high individual honors in the Food Science event as the team placed 4th with team members Erwin Jenkins, Lucy and Tegan Zollinger.
The Environmental and Natural Resources team broke through to pick up 4th place with team members Alexis Weeks, Estee Hull, Dylan Wood and Addi Carter. Rounding out the other teams Steven Roberts placed 1st in tool ID as the Agricultural Mechanics team finished 10th overall and Livestock place 24th.
Pictured from left to right backrow: Dyaln Wood, Jordan Sorensen, Erwin Jenkins and Taeg Christensen
Middle row: Ty Atkinson, Talon Reese, Jacob Smith, Byce Lee, Steven Roberts, Tegan Zollinger and Jake Schumann
Front row: Maura Atkinson, Alexis Weeks, Addi Carter, Jenna Crossley, Estee Hull and Lucy Zollinger