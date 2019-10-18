Preston FFA Soil and Land Evaluation Team places 5th at state

Earlier this fall Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District hosted the Southeast Idaho FFA Soil and Land Evaluation event. Over 75 FFA members from area schools took part in the activity. Preston’s team earned top team honors on the day and placed the top three high individuals: Ladd Christensen took first, Bracken Christensen took second, and Taeg Christensen took third.
By winning the district event, Preston qualified to compete at state in Burley. The state event took place last week in the cold and wind in the foothills east of Burley. Despite the unfavorable weather, Preston placed fifth in the state. Team members included brothers, Ladd and Taeg Christensen and Bracken Christensen, Taran Seamons, and Jordan Sorensen. Jenna Crossley participated in the 4-H division.
The chapter would like to thank the Franklin County Soil and Water conservation district for hosting the district event and luncheon, and the Preston FFA Alumni and supporters for providing funding for the team, said the team's advisor, Larin Crossley.