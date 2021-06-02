Earlier in May members of the Preston FFA chapter traveled to Twin Falls to participate in the State Poultry Evaluation Event. The event included evaluation of eggs, poultry products, parts and carcasses.
Preston took 1st place earning the opportunity to represent Idaho at FFA Nationals this October. Top individual scores included Jenna Crossley 1st, Jordan Sorensen 2nd, Paytton Alder 3rd and Dylan Wood 5th. National FFA has come out this past week with the announcement of in person events for this fall, giving students the opportunity to compete against the best in the country.
Organizers of the State Poultry Event would like to give a special thanks to Ritewood Eggs for their continued support by providing eggs to be used in the event.