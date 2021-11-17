Twelve FFA members from Preston traveled recently to the organization's national convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Back row, left to right) Jordan Sorensen, Caigun Keller, Steven Roberts Teygun Randall, Paytton Alder, Matthew Jensen, Dylan Wood. (Front row, left to right) Talon Reese, Estee Hull, Torrey Benoit, Jenna Crossley, Addie Carter.
Twelve Preston FFA members traveled with their advisor to the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in late October.
All the students were members on the three Idaho state-winning FFA teams fielded by Preston for the national career development events. Each of the 50 states may field their state winning team to compete, and no size classifications are used its each states best against the other.
The Food Science team took high honors, taking 6th in the nation with a Gold team award. Steven Roberts and Addie Carter earned gold individuals, while Estee Hull and Torrey Benoit earned silver.
In the Agricultural Mechanics and Technology event, Preston again claimed a gold team award placing 10th nationally. Matthew Jensen, Caigun Keller and Jordan Sorensen earned gold and Teygun Randall a silver individual award.
Rounding out the Preston teams was the Poultry Evaluation team, which placed 19th in the nation earning a silver team award (Paytton Alder gold, Jenna Crossley silver, Dylan Wood and Talon Reese Bronze individual awards).
The teams all performed very well and would like to thank Preston School District, Chapter sponsors, Ladd Christensen, Wheeler CAT in Logan, Ritewood Eggs of Franklin and Valley Wide Country Store of Preston.