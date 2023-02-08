wastewater funding

Preston City officials accept a certificate in recognition of USDA funds made available for the new wastewater system the city has been mandated to build by 2025. Pictured (from left) are Regional Director for Sen. James Risch Renee Henrickson, State USDA Director Rudy Soto, Councilman Terry Larsen, Mayor Dan Keller, Local USDA Director Lana Duke, USDA Assistant Director Dale Lish, and Vice President of Keller Associates James Mullen.

 Photo by NECIA P. SEAMONS

Preston City has put the final pieces of a financial puzzle together to build a new wastewater system. The one it is replacing has been long criticized by the Environmental Protection Agency, which mandated a new system in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto and his office said last week that USDA is investing an additional $8.9 million loan and a $10.3 million grant to help improve the city’s current wastewater treatment and collection system.


