Preston City officials accept a certificate in recognition of USDA funds made available for the new wastewater system the city has been mandated to build by 2025. Pictured (from left) are Regional Director for Sen. James Risch Renee Henrickson, State USDA Director Rudy Soto, Councilman Terry Larsen, Mayor Dan Keller, Local USDA Director Lana Duke, USDA Assistant Director Dale Lish, and Vice President of Keller Associates James Mullen.
Preston City has put the final pieces of a financial puzzle together to build a new wastewater system. The one it is replacing has been long criticized by the Environmental Protection Agency, which mandated a new system in 2019.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto and his office said last week that USDA is investing an additional $8.9 million loan and a $10.3 million grant to help improve the city’s current wastewater treatment and collection system.
In 2021 the agency provided a $23.3 million loan and $5.8 million grant for the project, for a total of $32 million in loans and $16 million in grants through USDA Rural Development’s Water and Environmental Programs.
“This is a crazy project,” said Mayor Keller. “The Army Corps of Engineers has committed to give us $2 million and we have a couple of $500,000 block grants” through the Idaho Department of Commerce, as well as other funds, he said. “So essentially, over the years we have raised about $69 million towards funding the mandate. Of that, Preston City will indebt itself for $34 million. Grants cover the rest. I figure we have 52 percent (of the funds needed) in grants and 48 percent in loans,” he said.
“To get that much grant funding for a project of this magnitude, is pretty good,” said Councilman Terry Larsen.
Both loans were set on 40-year terms. The new one is for 2.75 percent interest and the large loan is for 1.75 percent interest. Payments will be expected one year after the project is completed, said Mayor Keller.
“Except for very minimal adjustments in rates for maintenance and operations for the next two to three years, the council plans to not raise utility rates until the plant’s completion. Last fall we raised utility rates 2.5 percent. After the wastewater treatment plant is complete, we anticipate rates will double,” said the mayor. City residents are currently paying $32 per month for sewer services.
City officials are holding a pre-construction meeting with the low-bidding contractor, RSCI, a construction company out of Boise, today, Feb. 8, said Mayor Keller. “We expect them to start construction on the brand new wastewater treatment plant as soon as the snow is gone in the spring.” The plan is to have the new facility completed by the EPA’s 2025 deadline.
What that will entail, initially, is a tremendous amount of earthworks, said Councilman Larsen, to set up the terrain for the new plant. Three years ago, the city purchased 11 acres of ground north and east, and on the other side of Worm Creek, from the current plant.
“There will be hundreds of truckloads of dirt moved. It is expected to take all summer,” said Mayor Keller.
Then collection lines will be replaced and multiple water basins for treatment processes will be built within the plant. Wastewater will be run through a biological process, then a chemical process to remove phosphorus, then an ultraviolet light disinfection process before discharging the water into Worm Creek, said James Mullen, vice president of Keller Associates, engineers of the entire process.
Significant improvements will be made to the overall system and establish a long-term solution to manage solid waste as efficiently and cost effectively as possible to prepare for population growth over the next 50 years, stated Soto’s office.
“I want to extend the upmost gratitude to the many leaders who had a helping hand in bringing these much needed investments to bear for the City of Preston and surrounding communities,” Soto said. “Clean and sanitary water is essential to our existence. This is also a crucial step towards expanding economic opportunities and improving the quality of life for Southeast Idaho for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.