The Indians (0-2) nearly came storming back from a horrific start and a 21-0 second-quarter deficit before falling to the Bees (1-0). Preston trailed 14-0 just 80 seconds into the game as Bonneville brought back the opening kickoff to the house, and then the visitors promptly threw an interception inside their own 10-yard line.
Preston quarterback Reggie Larsen finished with 295 yards and a trio of TDs on 19 of 43 passing, but was picked off three times. However, the Indians offset those INTs with three takeaways of their own, including an INT by Caiden Leetham and fumble recoveries by Parker Bodrero and Karson Winder.
Larsen would have had four scoring passes, but one of his wide receivers fumbled at the 1-yard line. Fortunately for the Indians, the ball was scooped up in the end zone by fellow wideout Jake Schumann, who snared a 15-yard TD pass from Larsen in the third quarter. Larsen’s other two scoring passes were a 16-yarder to Cruz Harris and a 41-yarder to Kolter Moffitt. The visitors found paydirt three times in the second half, but just weren’t quite able to get over the hump.
“Found ourselves down 27-7 before we started figuring things out to mount a comeback,” Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said. “I was proud of our team and how we fought through adversity. They gave a tremendous effort. We just ran out of time and came up short.”
Moffitt contributed with 76 yards on five receptions for Preston, which got 56 yards on four catches from Klayton Hobbs and 72 yards one two catches from Harris. Bonneville limited Winder, Preston’s standout running back to 46 yards on 20 carries.
However, Winder was a beast defensively with 15 tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, and the aforementioned fumble recovery. Jaxson Merrill chipped in with 10 tackles, including nine of the solo variety, for the Indians.
