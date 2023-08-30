Support Local Journalism

The Indians (0-2) nearly came storming back from a horrific start and a 21-0 second-quarter deficit before falling to the Bees (1-0). Preston trailed 14-0 just 80 seconds into the game as Bonneville brought back the opening kickoff to the house, and then the visitors promptly threw an interception inside their own 10-yard line.

Preston quarterback Reggie Larsen finished with 295 yards and a trio of TDs on 19 of 43 passing, but was picked off three times. However, the Indians offset those INTs with three takeaways of their own, including an INT by Caiden Leetham and fumble recoveries by Parker Bodrero and Karson Winder.


