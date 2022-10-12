Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston traveled to Pocatello to face Century High School last week for their first district conference football game. Century ended the night by breaking their six-game losing streak by beating Preston 33-13.

The first half saw both teams score. Preston’s first points were made by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kade Lords, and Parker Cromwell making the point after. Century scored on an 11-yard run by their quarterback, David Satter. They followed with a 29-yard field goal from Cyllis Wills. Later Century scored again when their running back Bently Gunter ran the ball 89 yards. Preston continued to move the ball consistently but couldn’t get past the red zone. At half time Century led the game 17-7.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.