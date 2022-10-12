Preston traveled to Pocatello to face Century High School last week for their first district conference football game. Century ended the night by breaking their six-game losing streak by beating Preston 33-13.
The first half saw both teams score. Preston’s first points were made by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kade Lords, and Parker Cromwell making the point after. Century scored on an 11-yard run by their quarterback, David Satter. They followed with a 29-yard field goal from Cyllis Wills. Later Century scored again when their running back Bently Gunter ran the ball 89 yards. Preston continued to move the ball consistently but couldn’t get past the red zone. At half time Century led the game 17-7.
The second half saw Preston score one more time when Davon Inglet made it to the end zone, but Century’s defense held Preston the rest of the game.
Preston will host the Pocatello Thunder this Friday in the team’s second district conference game.
“It’s a big conference game coming up on Friday against Pocatello. We have to keep the chance of our playoff season alive to keep going. We want to win no matter what,” said Craig Cunningham, Preston’s head coach. “Whenever you strap on a helmet and lace up the pads, you want to give it your all and these kids really work hard to do that. With conference games you never know what could happen. Season records can go out the window when you play in a conference our size. This week is going to be one we really need to keep our heads in the game for. The last 19 times we’ve played Pocatello High, we’ve won twice. We know we have to have a great game. These next two games being played at home are a great opportunity for the seniors and the rest of the team to close out on a high and possibly win.”
GAME STATS
Kade Lords collected 260 total yards for the night. 11 catches for 173 yards.
Karson Winder had 4 carries.
Owen Judd collected 22 of 33 for 298 yards passing.
