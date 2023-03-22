...Another Round of Spring Snowfall...
Another band of snow is expected to work north tonight with the
potential to cause some morning rush hour traffic problems. Low
elevations may see 1 to 2 inches with 2 to 4 inches in the
mountains with locally higher amounts at pass level. Snow will
continue Wednesday in the mountains and many low elevations may
mix with or turn to rain.
The weather was good enough for the Lady Indians to play ball on Mar. 17 in Twin Falls for their first game of the season. With the additional snow and rain, it is unlikely that any of their scheduled games will be played before spring break as Logan and Mountain Crest both have similar field conditions to Preston. They hope to be back on the field in Burley on April 6.
Preston was down 0-3 at the top of the fourth inning when they plated three runs to tie things up 3-3. The Riverhawks made it 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth and Preston tied them again in the top of the sixth. Neither team scored in the seventh sending the game into extra innings.
In the eighth inning Preston had runners in scoring position but just couldn’t bring them home. Canyon Ridge just needed one run to win the game and after two outs they got a hit that brought a runner on third home ending the game Riverhawks 5, Preston 4.
