The weather was good enough for the Lady Indians to play ball on Mar. 17 in Twin Falls for their first game of the season. With the additional snow and rain, it is unlikely that any of their scheduled games will be played before spring break as Logan and Mountain Crest both have similar field conditions to Preston. They hope to be back on the field in Burley on April 6.

Preston was down 0-3 at the top of the fourth inning when they plated three runs to tie things up 3-3. The Riverhawks made it 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth and Preston tied them again in the top of the sixth. Neither team scored in the seventh sending the game into extra innings.


