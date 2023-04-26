...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
The Preston City Council meeting on April 10 was dominated by a public hearing on amending Chapters 16 & 17 Preston Municipal Code.
Most of the amendments have to do with requirements for subdivisions. The most discussed changes had to do with removing swales as an option, green space requirements and the buy-out option. There was no public input in favor, one neutral written comment with suggestions and three public comments against the amendments. The council chose to table the proposed changes for up to 60 days for review and to schedule a work meeting with planning and zoning to address concerns of the council.
Business licenses were approved for Seth Haslam & Hollie Diago, 325 E 6th S Ste 200 (Preston Drug Health Services) and Nan Phillips, 12 N State (Magnolia Road).
Amanda Collins, SICOG, presented the final settlement agreement on the Craner Field playground which was agreed upon in the last meeting. The required approval for final payment as described by the settlement was granted by the council.
Mike Beckstead came before the council to express his concern for the proposed location of the rodeo sidewalk sales and vendors and how that affects his business during those three days.
Rodeo Committee members Kris Beckstead and Eileen Wheedle then presented their proposal for the sidewalk sale which was approved 3-1 with Councilman Todd Thomas dissenting. Dr. Iverson presented his request for help from the police department in monitoring certain intersections during the rodeo parade. The council also approved that request 3-1 with councilman Thomas dissenting.
McKay Cordner presented his request concerning green space buyout for his proposed subdivision, but the proposal was tabled to gather more specific information.
After some discussion, the annual Spring Clean Up dates were postponed indefinitely due to road restrictions and city crews needing to prioritize flood related repairs and mitigation at this time.
