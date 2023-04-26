Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Preston City Council meeting on April 10 was dominated by a public hearing on amending Chapters 16 & 17 Preston Municipal Code.

Most of the amendments have to do with requirements for subdivisions. The most discussed changes had to do with removing swales as an option, green space requirements and the buy-out option. There was no public input in favor, one neutral written comment with suggestions and three public comments against the amendments. The council chose to table the proposed changes for up to 60 days for review and to schedule a work meeting with planning and zoning to address concerns of the council.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.