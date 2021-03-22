Preston swept a doubleheader with Burley on the road for its first two wins of the season, Green Canyon hammered Bonneville and Sky View lost a competitive game at 6A Northridge.
The Indians (2-2) plated three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the seventh to rally past the Bobcats 7-3 in their opener. Preston exploded for 21 hits in its 24-12 victory in the nightcap.
Preston only had four base knocks in Game 1, but some of those were certainly timely. Chayse Oxborrow doubled, walked twice and drove in three runs for the Indians, who got a triple from Karson Chugg and two runs apiece from Tate Greene and Ashton Madsen.
Oxborrow pitched five complete innings for Preston and limited Burley to one hit and two runs — one earned — and struck out eight. Madsen gave up one hit and one unearned run in his two innings on the mound.
Preston and Burley were knotted up at 11-11 after five innings in Game 2, but the visitors took the lead for good with one run in the top of the sixth, and then proceeded to pour in 11 insurance runs one inning later.
Chugg sparkled at the plate as he doubled, tripled, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored three more. Davon Inglet contributed with three hits and four runs for Preston, which got two doubles and four runs from Greene, three hits and a pair of runs and RBIs from Justin Inglet, a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Braden Hess, three RBIs and two hits from Zeth Groll and two RBIs from Emery Thorson.
Justin Inglet tripled and Oxborrow came through with a two-run bomb.
“It was really good,” PHS head coach Kenny Inglet said when asked about bouncing back from a pair of lopsided loses against Highland last week. “You know, I challenged them pretty hard after the Highland games. We did not hit the ball really at all against Highland, so we worked a lot this week. We ran late practices and we really, really pushed (the kids) to try and clean some stuff up and communicate better. ... We’re just trying to get better and better every week, but I was super, super happy to see them start (executing) some of the things we’ve worked so hard on.”