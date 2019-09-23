Preston Indian football did something they haven’t done since 2014 when they defeated Century Diamondbacks last Friday. They won three consecutive games in a row. The boys hope to keep this season's winning streak going as they host Bonneville on Friday, Sept. 27, for their Homecoming game.
“We are excited. We had a lot of investment in this game,” said head coach, Eric Thorson. “It’s been on the calendar since last year when they shellacked us 52 to nothing. Our young men came in after practicing really well this last week. I’m just thankful that our boys were rewarded with this win. They did a great job."
The Indians prepared to go into the game for revenge against Century. Preston did exactly that with big efforts from the whole team to end the night with a victory 34-26.
The Indian offense seemed to confuse Century with a motion that allowed the Indians to gain yardage several times through out the game.
The first quarter started with Century scoring on a 50-yard touchdown pass. The Diamondbacks came right back with an other 66-yard scoring pass, but the Indians were able to answer with their own 44-yard touchdown pass from Ty Hyde to Cole Harris.
Back on defense, the Indians quickly gained possession when Hudson Nelson sacked Century's quarterback, Nathan Manning on their fourth down. Indian offense took full advantage of their momentum when Hyde completed a pass to Scott Dunn for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Dunn’s P.A.T. put the Indians ahead, 14-13.
Century answered by scoring on a 45-yard pass and took the lead 14-20. The half ended with Zay Davis sacking Century’s quarterback once again.
Preston came out in the second half and hit on a long touchdown pass from Hyde to Dunn, followed by Dunn’s P.A.T, putting the Indian’s back in the lead, 21-20. Preston scored again with an 18-yard run by Andrew Iverson.
Century got back into the game during the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass putting the score 27-26, leaving Preston with a one point lead. The Indian’s capped off the scoring on a 47-yard touchdown pass. Dunn took it down the side of the field and completing the P.A.T. for a final score of 34-26.
The offensive stats for the night were led by Scott Dunn who ran the ball five times with 18 or more yards each time, two of which resulted in touchdowns. Andrew Iverson had 21 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown. Cole Harris followed with six receptions, one touchdown and 44 yards. Garrett Ward had a reception as well. Ty Hyde had 15 out of 23 completions that resulted in 265 yards and four touchdown passes.
“I thought our defense played really well. Our offense picked it up; we were crusin’,” said senior lineman Hudson Nelson. “I read my man and went with the game plan. My main job is to spot up, read the man, and make the move, and that’s what I did. I followed what Coach Perry has said and taught us and it brought success,” he said regarding his sacks and backfield tackles.
“I think it was a really good game, both offensively and defensively,” said senior Zay Davis who has contributed to this season's success on the Indian's defense with his solo and assisted tackles. “We came out a little slow on offense in the first quarter, but we picked it up, made the right calls, and then we really pushed it in. We had a lot of tenacity.” Regarding his blocking and execution of defense, Davis responded with enthusiasm. “When it’s my job and I see it coming and can make the hit or stop, I get more excited than just about anybody or anything in the world.”
The public is welcome to attended the tailgate party before the homecoming game in the parking lot south of the football field at 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27.