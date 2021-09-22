The Lady Indians are 0-2 in district play after soccer losses to Pocatello and Century last week.
They played Highland at home on Sep. 20 and lost 0-5. They host Pocatello today, Wednesday, Sep. 22, and Century on Monday, Sep. 27, both at 4 p.m.
Preston finished the week with a win over visiting Sugar-Salem on Sep. 18. Isabel Gonzalez scored twice and Brinley Alder, Samantha Whiteley once each in the 4-1 victory. Samantha Palmer earned the assist on two of those and Andie Bell assisted the other two.
“After the Century loss we made some changes and they really paid off on Saturday against Sugar,” Coach Brandon Lyon said. “Our ball movement was much, much better and we created some really good chances. We’ve struggled to score goals and the four goals are the most we’ve scored since the first game of the season so it was good to get some of that figured out. And it was a plus considering Tessa was out with an injury and she has been our main scoring threat this season. So that bodes well for when she is back.”
On Sep. 15, Preston traveled to Pocatello where they faced Century and lost 1-2. The Indians trailed 1-0 at the half but scored when Tessa Hyde found the back of the net with a free kick.
Unfortunately for Preston, Century found a way to put one in with about six minutes to go for the win.
In their district opener at Pocatello on Sep. 13, the Indians were down 0-1 when Tessa Hyde equalized the score with a header off a corner kick by Andie Bell. Pocatello’s first goal was on a free kick.
In the second half with about 10 minutes to go, Pocatello converted a penalty kick to win, 2-1. The PK was awarded when a PHS defender slipped in the 18-yard box and the ball hit her arm.
The Indians are positive about future contests with both district teams and believe they have a lot more to give.
“We had a rough start to the week with two district losses,” said Lyon. “Especially giving up both game winning goals in the final minutes of each game. It’s definitely not the start we envisioned to district play but we know we took both teams’ best shot and that we weren’t near at our best.”