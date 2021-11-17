The Lady Indians opened the regular season at home against Burley on Nov. 13. The basketball team travels to Soda Springs today, Nov. 17 to play at 7:30 p.m. and to Sugar-Salem on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 22 Preston will host Logan at 7:30 p.m.
Preston picked up an early lead against Burley on Saturday finishing the first quarter 11-9. That lead evaporated in the second when the Indians scored just six points and allowed the Bobcats 18 for a 17-27 deficit at the half.
After the break the Indians came alive and scored 13 points but equally important, they limited Burley to six and all but two of those came from the charity stripe. Preston retook the lead 30-29 midway through the quarter but the Bobcats took it back and led 33-30 going into the fourth.
Unfortunately for Preston, they could not regain their momentum and foul trouble caused key players like Mickalya Robertson and Akazia Knapp to spend time on the bench. Knapp fouled out in the fourth and Robertson finished with four fouls. The Indians added nine points to the board but Burley put up 15 securing a 48-39 win.
Hailey Meek led the Indians with 14 points, including a reverse layup which was the final shot of the game, four steals and four assists. Riley Ward added nine points with three three pointers. Knapp had six points and two blocks, Amber Anderson chipped in four points and six rebounds and Robertson and Emma Kuntz added three points each. Robertson also contributed five steals and five assists.