The Lady Indians traveled to Century on Jan. 22, to battle Century for the number one seed in the upcoming district tournament. The 51-55 loss was not the outcome Preston was hoping for.
They traveled to Burley on Jan. 26 for the last game of the regular season (score unavailable at press time). Preston will open the 4A District 5 tournament seeded second and hosting Pocatello on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. for Game 1.
“We are really excited to have fans again,” said Coach Ryan Harris of the spectator requirements. “It’s going to be an exciting tournament and it’ll be great to have fan support there.”
A slow start set the Indians back and they trailed by five at the end of the first quarter. The gap widened to 20-32 by the half but Preston was not done. They came back strong in the third and pared the deficit to five (34-39) and took the lead more than once in the fourth.
In the final frame Hailey Meek fouled out early. A three by Mickayla Robertson gave Preston the lead 41-39 with just under five minutes to go and an old fashioned three-point play by Robertson put them ahead again with under a minute.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold on. Though Robertson tied it 51-51 on free throws, Century answered with their own and added two more in the final seconds after controlling the second rebound on Preston’s attempts to tie.
Robertson led the team with 20, Kylie Larsen added 15, Riley Ward seven, Meek six and Addison Moser three.