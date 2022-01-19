The Lady Indians will have home court advantage as the number one seed in the upcoming district tournament after sweeping Pocatello and beating Century last week. They host Century on Friday, Jan. 21 and travel to Burley on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The tip off for both games is at 7:30 p.m.
Preston pounced on Star Valley at home on Jan. 15 leading 21-3 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Indians won it 54-15 allowing zero points for Star Valley in the final quarter.
Mickayla Robertson led the team with 15 points followed by Riley Ward with 12 and Hailey Meek with 10.
Jan. 13 in Pocatello Preston swept the Thunder with a 54-32 victory. They limited Pocatello to single digits in all but the third quarter. Though the Indians were less successful in the second and third quarters where they scored a total of 13 points, a 21 point first quarter and a 20 point third quarter made up the difference.
“I’m really pleased with the effort from our girls,” Coach Ryan Harris said. “Last game against them we allowed No. 45 (Kennasyn Garza) a ton of offensive rebounds and 26 points. I haven’t seen the rebound numbers, but I know we did a lot better.”
The Indians held Garza to seven points, pulled down 25 rebounds and came up with a whopping 20 steals.
Ward and Robertson led the team with 14 points each followed by Anderson with 13 and Meek with nine.
Anderson led on the boards with eight, while Robertson had seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and blocked three shots. Ward came up with seven steals, and Meek had five steals.
Preston broke a ten game losing streak to the Diamondbacks with their 46-19 road victory on Jan. 11 in Pocatello.
The Lady Indians built a 19-5 lead in the first quarter and went on to outscore Century in each the middle two quarters. Preston outrebounded Century 23-19 and picked up 16 steals.
“The girls played with a lot of energy tonight,” Harris said. “We defended well and rebounded well and were able to open the game up early. We missed quite a few easy shots but did enough other things well that it didn’t hurt us.”
Hailey Meek led Preston with 15 points while Amber Anderson and Mickayla Robertson added eight points each.