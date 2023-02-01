The Lady Indians finished up the regular season on a high note with a season sweep of Burley and successful senior night.
Preston opened the 4A District 5 tournament at Century on Jan. 31 (score unavailable at press time) The winner plays Pocatello on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and the loser plays next Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. in the higher seed gym.
“We are ready!” said Coach Kamille Kunz. “We have stepped up and are mentally ready for each possession. Our goal is to stay focused- play our game and work hard all 4 quarters.”
Before the game against Burley on Jan. 26, Preston honored seniors Emma and Chole Kunz, Jadely Roberts, Elizabeth Harris and Reese Swainston along with their parents.
Unfortunately, Swainston was not cleared for play but she was allowed a few minutes on the floor with the rest of the seniors at the tipoff and added the first two points for Preston to the scoreboard.
Preston opened up a 13-4 lead in the first quarter which they extended to 25-13 at the half, and never looked back.
Neither team fared well in the third where they scored two points each. The Indians held on in the fourth despite a rally by the Bobcats and won 34-28 breaking a 14 game losing streak. They hope to keep that momentum rolling as they go into tournament play.
Brytlee Harris led the Indians with 13 points. Emma Kunz added 11 and Ellie six points and eight rebounds.
On the road against Star Valley on Jan. 24 the Indians couldn’t hold on down the stretch in the hard fought game. Preston led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter but the Wyoming team tied it up 11-11 at the half.
Trailing 19-20 to start the fourth, Preston went on a 6-0 run to take the lead but faltered when Brytlee Harris fouled out soon after. A rally by Star Valley ensued and the game went into overtime tied 27-27. The Indians couldn’t get their offense going and finished with a 30-37 loss.
Brytlee Harris and Nelson scored 11 points each in the contest.
