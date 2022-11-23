The Preston girls earned their first win of the season on the road against Burley but lost to Shelley earlier in the week. They faced Highland on Nov. 19 (score unavailable at press time) and will not play again until Dec. 1.
On the road against Burley on Nov. 17, the Indians took a 4-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter and never let the Bobcats catch them. Preston extended a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter to 32-24 at the half.
The second half was more challenging for Preston as Burley tightened up their defense and made some key shots to get back in the game. With the Bobcats trailing by just two, Taya Tews hit a big three near the end of the third quarter to give the Indians a boost followed by a bucket by Brinley Alder making it 39-32 to start the fourth.
Preston held a seven-point lead with under four minutes to play, but the Bobcats wouldn’t go away. Burley cut the deficit to three but had to foul, and Tayla Wakely made it a two possession game with 6.5 seconds on the clock when she made both foul shots for the 51-46 victory.
Coach Kunz stressed before the game that ball movement and getting the post players involved would be key, and she was excited to see them succeed.
“I am so proud of how well they moved the ball,” said Coach Kamille Kunz. “We had 16 points from our post players. We made a couple of adjustments to our defense today and we are ready for Highland!!”
Taya Tews led the team with 14 points, 12 of those from four three point shots. Ellie Nelson added eight, Liz Harris, Emma Kunz and Chloe Kunz six apiece, Tayla Wakely and Brinley Alder four each and Brytlee Harris three.
After the game Coach Kunz went to congratulate the team only to be congratulated herself.
“I wish I had video when I walked into the locker room after the game,” she said. “The girls were so excited- yet as I looked around I realized they were cheering for me. For getting my first win! I was not expecting that attention.
I have great assistant coaches. I’m guessing they set the stage reminding the girls that getting that first win as a coach is a big deal. This one was big. It felt good. Those moments when you see kids listening and adjusting their game to fit our culture. That is big.”
Against Shelley on Nov. 15, Preston struggled from the get go scoring just eight points in the first quarter and 11 in the half to trail 46-11. Any momentum Preston put together was negated by Shelley’s three-point shooting. Without those threes it would have been a much closer game.
“They shot the three so well,” said Coach Kunz. “We struggled moving the ball!”
In the third quarter Preston put together a more balanced game and was able to outscore Burley 12-11. They then held the Russets to just six points in the final quarter but it was too little, too late and the Indians fell 27-63 at home.
“We talked at halftime about playing better on ball defense and that helped a lot,” said Coach Kunz of the improvement.
Jadely Roberts left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury but is expected to return after the break. Tews led the team with 10 points followed by Emma Kunz with five, Chloe Kunz four, Liz Harris three, Sofia Cover and Maycie Knapp two each and Alder one. Chloe Kunz and Liz Harris led the boards with five each.
