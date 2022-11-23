Support Local Journalism

The Preston girls earned their first win of the season on the road against Burley but lost to Shelley earlier in the week. They faced Highland on Nov. 19 (score unavailable at press time) and will not play again until Dec. 1.

On the road against Burley on Nov. 17, the Indians took a 4-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter and never let the Bobcats catch them. Preston extended a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter to 32-24 at the half.


