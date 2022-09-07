...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each
day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures
will only ease back into the 60s in many areas.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or recreate outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
The PHS cross-country teams competed at the Cardinal Classic on Sep. 3 where there were over 39 high schools competing. Friday, Sep. 9 they travel to Idaho Falls for the annual Tiger/ Grizz Invitational at Freeman Park. The meet will challenge both teams with at least 40 teams from around the state participating.
The girls team made school history by winning the Cardinal Classic for the first time ever. They finished with 41 points, Skyline was second with 96 points, Mountain View from Boise area third with 113, Thunder Ridge fourth with 129 and Idaho Falls fifth with 134 points.
Maren Leffler led the Indians with a fifth place finish overall time of 20:45. Tenley Kirkbride was sixth (20:47), Angelie Scott eighth (20:49), Ashley Scott 16th (21:28), Elly Jeppsen 17th (21:30), Oakley Reid 34th (22:12) and Bethany Moore 29th (22:17).
“The girls ran great today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Having three girls finish in the top 10 and only four seconds apart is huge in a big meet. Our pack time was strong again 45 seconds. The girls are doing great. They need to continue to work together and keep pushing each other and stay healthy. The top JV runner was Myah Atchley who was second overall with a time of 22:42. Tess Nelson was fifth with a time of 22:52.”
The Preston boys finished 12th overall as a team. Idaho Falls was first overall with 81 points, Skyline was second at 147, Mountain View third with 155, Star Valley fourth with 156, and Evanston was fifth at 209 points.
Luke Visser led Preston finishing 14th overall with a time of 17:32. Ty Robertson was 25th (17:49), Tristan Lyon 83rd (19:01), Druw Jones 104th (19:21), and Jake Cordner 176th (21:21).
“The boys had some good performances today,” said Coach Jones. “They had some sickness this week and we have a lot of new you guys trying to get into shape and figure things out. We will get better as the season goes on. The top JV runner was Porter Campbell who finished 16th with a time of 19:24.”
The Preston junior high girls finished first overall at the Cardinal Classic with a score of 53 points. Lily Madsen finished first overall with a time of 11:25. Payce Jones was second (11:46), Ella Romney third (12:53), Jane Bell fourth (13:03), Camille Womack 22nd (13:11), Emma Addley 26th (13:19), and Hannah Cole 55th (13:56). The Preston junior high boys were third overall 99 points. Brooks Campbell was 10th (11:08), Khai Jeppsen 14th (11:13), Ryan Burnett 27th (11:41), Burke Moore 30th (11:45), Josue Renefigo 31st (11:50), Daylin Leffler 33rd (11:51) and Will Palmer 42nd (22:04).