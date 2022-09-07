Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The PHS cross-country teams competed at the Cardinal Classic on Sep. 3 where there were over 39 high schools competing. Friday, Sep. 9 they travel to Idaho Falls for the annual Tiger/ Grizz Invitational at Freeman Park. The meet will challenge both teams with at least 40 teams from around the state participating.

The girls team made school history by winning the Cardinal Classic for the first time ever. They finished with 41 points, Skyline was second with 96 points, Mountain View from Boise area third with 113, Thunder Ridge fourth with 129 and Idaho Falls fifth with 134 points.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you