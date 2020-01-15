Preston girls slip in battle against Century

A game between two of the top teams in 4A District 4-5 didn’t disappoint on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Pocatello.
Century led Preston 21-17 at halftime, and a last-second layup gave the Diamondbacks a three-point lead going to the fourth at 35-32.
Preston (13-4, 7-2) cut the defending state champion’s lead to one point multiple times in the fourth quarter, but Century always had an answer, whether it was Aston Adamson’s jump shot to make it 39-36 or, a few possessions later, Lexi Bull’s layup to push the lead back to three again, 41-38.
“It was real frustrating,” Preston coach Ryan Harris said. “This is a big district game. Right now we’re fighting for seeding for the district tournament, and seeding is going to matter. ... Not being able to quite get that last stop, not being able to get that last rebound, I felt like that was the key to the game.”
Preston cut the lead to three points twice in the final two minutes with a Pugmire 3 and a Mickayla Robertson jumper, but Adamson answered the first with a layup before Bull finally put the game away with another offensive rebound, snagging Merrill’s missed free throw and making two of her own to make it 49-43 with 27 seconds left.
Preston’s Kylie Larsen went on quite the run herself early in the third quarter, scoring all 11 of her points in the period. The Indians knotted the score up at 21-21 early in the third but, just like in the fourth, couldn’t quite take the lead.
“Offensively, we tried to open it up and get up the court a little more (in the second half),” Harris said. “We weren’t able to do that as much as we wanted. Defensively, our adjustments didn’t work. I thought that Bull was a little more effective in the second half. That’s something we need to work on going into the next game.”
Pugmire led Preston with 15 points. Larsen added nine rebounds to her 11 points, narrowly missing a double-double.
