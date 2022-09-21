Preston soccer earned their first win of the season last week and had a tight game with district rival Century. They host Bonneville today, Sep. 21, at 4 p.m. and travel to Rigby on Friday, Sep. 23 for another shot at the Trojans, who beat them 4-0 earlier in the season.
Preston faced another district opponent on Sep. 20 when they traveled to Pocatello to play the Thunder (score unavailable at press time).
The girls were focused and played a complete game on Sep. 15 at home against Blackfoot for a 5-0 victory.
Isabel Gonzalez scored twice and Shayla Willard, Brytlee Harris, Ella Jepsen each put one in. Sam Palmer picked up two assists while Brinley Alder and Alexis Johnson had one each.
The team is definitely learning and growing despite their thinned ranks.
“The girls did a great job of building on Tuesday’s good performance,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “I really felt like we turned a corner on Tuesday and the girls kept that going against Blackfoot. We’ve finally found some consistency and are figuring out our roles. Big next two weeks with six games that we need to continue to build and improve.”
Tuesday, Sep. 13, was at home against Century and Preston had some great opportunities. At least one shot pinged off the crossbar. They tested the Century keeper multiple times, but she was up to the challenge including saving a penalty kick by Gonzalez.
Despite the 1-0 loss, the Preston team had nothing to hang their heads about. They did a great job on the pitch.
“We made huge strides today,” Lyon said. “The week of practice paid off. We out shot and out possessed them. We had some great chances throughout, but just couldn’t finish them. It’s coming though — we are close.”