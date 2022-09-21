Support Local Journalism

Preston soccer earned their first win of the season last week and had a tight game with district rival Century. They host Bonneville today, Sep. 21, at 4 p.m. and travel to Rigby on Friday, Sep. 23 for another shot at the Trojans, who beat them 4-0 earlier in the season.

Preston faced another district opponent on Sep. 20 when they traveled to Pocatello to play the Thunder (score unavailable at press time).

