The Lady Indians closed out the regular soccer season at home against Twin Falls. They traveled to Pocatello for the first game of the 4A District 5 tournament on Oct. 5 (score unavailable at press time) against Century.
A win sends them to face Pocatello on Oct. 7 in Pocatello and a loss pits them against the loser of the Oct. 7 game, in an elimination match on Tuesday, Oct. 12, also in Pocatello. If the Indians play on Oct. 7, their next match would be at home against the winner of the Oct. 12 game, if they win, or against Century on Oct. 12 if they lose.
“The record is not obviously what any of us thought it would be but the regular season is over and the new season starts now,” said Lyon. “The only thing we look back on these last 14 games is, 'What did it teach us, what did we learn from it, and what do we implement on Tuesday to make us better?' A lot of teams if you go 4-10 (on the season) and 0-4 in district...would have given up, but not these girls. They understand how good we can be. It’s just a matter of getting it all to click.”
At home on Oct. 2, Preston faced the Bruins who were looking for payback from their loss to the Indians in the state championship game last season.
“Twin Falls is number one in the state right now for a good reason,” said Coach Brandon Lyon about the 0-3 loss on senior night. It did not help that he was missing three varsity players from his lineup. Though Tessa Hyde was able to play some minutes in each half, Lyon did not want to risk reinjury just before the district tournament and significantly limited those minutes.
“That’s a talented team,” Lyon said. “I thought we did really good things. The fight was there – it wasn’t pretty all the time but the fight was there that has been lacking. We had a couple of really good chances but that’s a good team and you know there is a little extra on their side of things from last year, and we knew that.”
Before the match Preston honored seven seniors and their parents. Each of those seniors has an integral role in the success of the team.
At home on Sep. 27, against Century, the Lady Indians scored just two minutes in and “played great in the first 10 minutes or so,” said Lyon.
Century got one back, which put a damper on the Indians, but Preston fought through it and scored again for a 2-1 lead. The Diamondbacks tied it up 2-2 before the end of the half and it stayed that way until the final minutes of the game when Century was able to get two quick goals for the win.
“We made uncharacteristic errors on all four goals,” Lyon said. “It was a tough game because we felt like we had our chances.”