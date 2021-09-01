The Lady Indians had a rough week with losses to Sky View, Mountain Crest and Skyline. They traveled to Sugar-Salem on Aug. 30 (score unavailable at press time) and will be at Bonneville on Wednesday, Sep. 1 to play at 4:30 p.m. A JV only game is scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 2 at 4 p.m. on the road against MArsh Valley.
On the road against Skyline Aug. 28, Preston played a good defensive first half and trailed just 0-1.
“Skyline has some talent,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “They are probably the best team in the 6th district, and they are at state every year so it was a good test against a team that we play again in a couple of weeks and could see again down the road.”
The Indians scored two in the second half, both by Brinley Alder, but the Grizzles put in three more for a 4-2 win. The return of Sydney Kelly made a big difference but she was not yet 100 percent.
“We struggled a bit with our energy throughout the game,” said Lyon. “That’s probably partly because of the long week but also because we are still learning the consistent level of play and high energy you have to play with to succeed at this level. There were some really positive moments, and we will reach that level of consistency, it’s just going to take a little time, work, and effort.”
At home against Mountain Crest on Aug. 26, the Indians were playing shorthanded with only eleven varsity players and without key midfielder Sydney Kelly or Isabel Gonzales against one of the best teams they will see all year.
“They are our two most experienced and talented center mids,” Lyon said. “Playing without them against a midfield like that hurt. We were basically playing four girls in the middle that this is their first year at the varsity level and it is a big step up.”
The result was a 6-0 loss. The Indians trailed 0-3 at the half and were stymied by the Mustang defense the entire game.
“We’ll learn from it, we’ll grow from it,” said Coach Lyon.
In their home opener against Skyview on Aug. 24 Preston held strong in the first half trailing just 0-1. After that Coach Lyon felt the discrepancy in the number of games played began to show. The Utah season starts earlier making it Sky View’s seventh game compared to Preston’s second.
“I thought we played really well in the first half,” Lyon said. “I thought we had great chances and created good stuff. The second half the difference in game fitness showed.”
The Indians lost the contest 0-3.
Preston keeper Hadlee Ezola had fantastic games against both Utah teams making a number of great saves. Here, experience from last season sharing time in the net with Sydnee Marlow served her well.
“For as much pressure as she has been under this week, she is due a game where she doesn’t have to touch the ball,” Lyon said.